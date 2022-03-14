news, latest-news, canberra arts, act arts, Ainslie and Gorman Arts Centres

There's no denying the past two years have been tough on the arts sector. During the height of the pandemic, ACT artists were left with many of their exhibitions and projects cancelled, along with significant loss of income. In a bid to help make up for what has been lost, a selection of early career and established artists have been awarded five residencies from Ainslie and Gorman Arts Centres. As part of the Creative Recovery and Resilience Program from the ACT government, the residencies focus resources on meaningful engagement and developing new skills for artists who have been impacted financially, socially and mentally by the global pandemic. The program is not only to help the artists as individuals, but also the communities they engage with. "It's an investment in artists, in arts organisations and creative communities that contribute to the economic and social and cultural value of our city," Ainslie and Gorman Arts Centres program manager Rochelle Whyte says. "The impacts of the pandemic have created challenges and opportunities for those in arts and creative sectors, but even more so for those who are Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander or come from an immigrant community, as well as those who work in community settings, or work with vulnerable communities "That's where these residencies really aim to provide that opportunity to build resilience." READ MORE: Established queer Bundjalung writer, poet and multimedia artist Samia Goudie, emerging Wiradjuri cultural leader and visual artist Jackson Taylor-Grant, and young Gamilaroi Yularoi artist Sarah Loynes were among the artists who were awarded residencies. These Indigenous artists will be joined by multidisciplinary artist, poet, performer and producer Jacqui Malins, and emerging visual artist and teacher, Yamile Tafur, who will be delving into their community arts and cultural development practices. "They're all artists who, engage with art practice by connecting to a community in some way," Whyte says. "That's the key to these residences that we're delivering. It's as much about supporting that individual's art and practice, as it is about that happening within the context of community and community building." As well as aiming to allow a range of artists the opportunity to be part of the residency program, by having established and emerging artists together, it is also hoped that an incidental mentor-mentee relationship will be formed between the participants. "Being able to share our practices, ideas and motivations will break some of the complete isolation I feel," incoming resident artist, Samia Goudie says. "This residency will give me access to other people with shared aspirations and creativity, expanding my experiences and practice beyond where I usually have focused. "I am interested in diverse world views and how culture and identity inform our works. It will be interesting to learn more about the other participants and share what I can to support others that are emerging."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hU74HdTxzzWB78D7znDAb9/8d12cc89-a72a-43d5-8685-100b145496fa.jpg/r3_484_4952_3280_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg