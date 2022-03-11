The Canberra rugby disconnection threatening the Brumbies existence

sport, brumbies, ACT Brumbies, John I Dent Cup, Brumbies crowds, Super Rugby

The first thing you notice about ACT Brumbies crowds these days is who isn't there. It seems silly to say, because it would be easier to count the people there when you look at the empty Canberra Stadium seats. But the 6273 fans who turned up in horridly wet conditions last week made most pause for thought. This wasn't just another wet-weather game. This was the Brumbies v Waratahs. The jewel in the home-game crown. A match that easily use to draw 20,000 into the stands. The one that even when things really stink, people still turn up to. So where were they? And by they, we mean the people who aren't supposed to care about the rain, the cold, the day-time kick-off or the ageing stadium. They are ones you really notice. Because they are the Canberra rugby community, and their absence highlights a major disconnect that's crippling Australian rugby. On the Brumbies' biggest night of the year, the Queanbeyan Whites were at the South Coast on a pre-season trip, Royals hosted a social event on the other side of town and Tuggeranong and the Uni-Norths Owls were finishing up pre-season events. This isn't supposed to be a dig at those clubs for their plans. But it does need to be a wake-up call for both Canberra's rugby community and the Brumbies. The blame must be shared, and the solution has to be a collaborative effort. Because inaction and continued separation may have dire implications for the sport in Canberra. MORE CANBERRA SPORT Yes, Australian rugby has had its problems over the years and the game has developed a habit of firing the gun at its own feet. Draw changes, competition changes, boardroom wars, squandered resources and lost talent. For most of it, though, the connection between the professional and amateur game has remained strong. Now we're facing a situation where rugby people aren't willing to turn up to games. And if rugby people aren't willing to get to games, who is? There's no doubt Super Rugby has lost its lustre of the halcyon days. We all understand that. But it is at a point now where there needs to be unity between the grassroots and professional arms of the game in Canberra. The divide in Sydney has been one of the biggest black marks on the sport in the past decade. Constant arguing over resources and clubs treating the Waratahs with contempt. There have certainly been rocky times in Canberra. But the relationship is, or at least has been, pretty good recently. Brumbies play in the John I Dent Cup when they're not with the Wallabies or in Super Rugby, coaches watch premier division games and there's more Canberrans - both born and raised or developed - in the Brumbies than there has been in history. "It is disappointing," Brumbies coach Dan McKellar said. "Where possible, we've always tried to support the club competition. "You'd like to think we've won consistently and played a good style, there's been day games. We need Canberra behind us, but we certainly need the support of the rugby community. We need each other." The problem is that even the clubs are scratching their heads. Players - both senior and junior - get free Brumbies memberships as part of the Canberra rugby registration. The timing of that membership has been raised as an issue given the Super Rugby season starts months before club players register. Some of the clubs admit the scheduling clash with the Waratahs game was an oversight. "Would we change it if we could? Probably," one said. "But ... I honestly don't know if it would make a difference because I'm not sure how many go to Brumbies games. "It's nothing against the Brumbies. They're doing what they can." Some estimated just 20 per cent of their squads attend Brumbies games. It's unfair to lump all rugby people into the Waratahs absence, because they surely made up the largest chunk of those who braved the wet last weekend. But the reality is if crowd numbers don't improve, the Brumbies are in very real danger of going bust. Unfortunately, the clubs will also suffer. We're back at a point where conversations about building a new Civic stadium are starting to heat up again. There is a push for it to become a federal election issue, which would help in trying to secure the millions of dollars required to get it off the ground. The project would be unviable if the Brumbies didn't exist, which is a very real prospect if crowds don't return and rugby can't fix its own problems. The Brumbies have stressed they are in a financial fight for survival. The Brumbies know they need help from the rugby community. Because if they don't turn up, who will?

