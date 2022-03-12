news, latest-news, canberra cup, black opal stakes, fashions on the field, canberra racing, thoroughbred park

Deb Parish and her neighbours in Bywong are part-owners in Lethal Lady, the $31 chance that has drawn barrier one in Sunday's Black Opal Stakes, Canberra's biggest racing day of the year. The horse, trained by Norm Gardner, was purchased by residents along the same street in Bywong in honour of a neighbour who last year passed away from brain cancer, lawyer and racing fan Mike Cramsie. "So Lethal Lady is our girl," Deb said. "We'll be cheering no matter what. The fact that she is there and the street is there together, is a win for us already." As much as they are excited about seeing the horse race, Deb is also thrilled to be back socialising with friends and family in a weekend of racing, starting with the Black Opal Stakes on Sunday and continuing with the Canberra Cup on Monday. "It's the friendship groups, no matter whether you're in Canberra or Tumut or Wagga, it's the friends you meet up with continuously. You have an interest and a passion that you share. And horse racing gives so much back, too," Deb said. Deb and her daughter Viviana Croker, of Casey, and granddaughter Lilli, 3, dressed up in pink on Friday in a double celebration - to acknowledge their love of racing and for this week's International Women's Day. "So we had three generations of horse lovers together and we chose the pink for the three girls together," she said. They will be wearing different outfits for the big fashion day of the Black Opal Stakes. Going with a red and black theme, Deb will be wearing a vintage woollen suit and original hat by Irmgard Lyons, the Canberra milliner who owned Hats by Tracey Lord in Lonsdale Street and later the Monaro Mall. "I used to buy hats from her in the 70s," Deb said. Viviana is also going with a suit and a hat by Cynthia Jones-Bryson. And young Lilli is excited to be attending Monday's Canberra Cup, which is also billed as a family day, with free kids' entertainment and activities. "Lilli is already asking for a pony for Christmas this year," Deb said, with a laugh. Fashions on the Field will be hotly contested at the Black Opal Stakes - for men and women. And there will be a kids' Fashions on the Field at the Canberra Cup. Always stylish, Deb had some advice for anyone wanting to enter the competitions. "Dress to what suits you and what you feel comfortable in," she said. "Don't try to image yourself in someone else's design. When you put something that fits nicely, you like the colour, everything shines through on you. You're confident, your enthusiasm shines through. "Pick the colour and style you like and shoes that are comfortable and appropriate for the day. And just feel good about yourself." Gates open at Thoroughbred Park at 11.30am on Sunday for the Black Opal Stakes and Monday for the Canberra Cup. General admission is $25.50 for the Black Opal Stakes and $15.30 for the Canberra Cup.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32suSVsqH3pdw6NJyh92X9D/3718a0ae-8166-4bb6-9454-f4836d072ede.jpg/r2_73_997_635_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg