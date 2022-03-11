news, latest-news,

An investigation is underway following a fatal four-vehicle crash near Cooma on Friday morning. A 53 year-old man died at the scene when his Toyota Rav 4 collided with another vehicle in Pine Valley, about five kilometres west of Cooma. Emergency services were called to the intersection of the Snowy Mountains Highway and Kosciuszko Road at 8.40am. Police responded to reports of a crash involving a Toyota Hilux, Isuzu D-Max, a light-rigid truck and the man's Rav 4. The male driver of the Hilux was taken to Cooma Hospital in a stable condition, suffering non life-threatening injuries. He has undergone mandatory testing. The drivers of the truck and D-Max were also taken to Cooma Hospital with minor injuries. The Snowy Mountains Highway remains closed in both directions. Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area. READ ALSO: Officers attached to the Monaro Police District have established a crime scene and have commenced an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the crash. Witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage of the crash are urged to come forward and call Cooma Police on 6452 0099 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. The public has been urged to monitor www.livetraffic.com for updates on road openings. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

