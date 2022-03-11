coronavirus, covid, covid-19

States and territories will move to scrap quarantine for close contacts of COVID-19 cases as soon as possible, leaders agreed at Friday's national cabinet meeting. The Australian Health Protection Principal Committee will be consulted for urgent advice on the appropriate transition for each jurisdiction. Leaders also agreed to the COVID-19 and influenza winter preparedness response, to be supported by a $2.1 billion investment in vaccines, across vulnerable populations, and aged care. Meantime, they will respond to Japanese encephalitis with a nationally consistent plan to address the virus. The national partnership agreement, which provides support to state hospitals, testing and other public health costs, was also extended until September 30, while the rapid antigen concession support program will continue for another three months. The program allows concession card holders, pensioners, people on low incomes and people with a disability 10 free RATs over a three-month period. Leaders also discussed discontinuing routine PCR testing in otherwise healthy people with mild respiratory illness and instead encouraging voluntary self-isolation while symptomatic for this group, following endorsement by AHPPC. READ MORE:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/143258707/76af8fd7-f94f-46d4-84c3-0050ceb2edf6.jpg/r8_35_5242_2992_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg