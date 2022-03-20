life-style, life, tech talk, technology, mathew dickerson

Regular readers of my column will be familiar with my belief that the next wave of technology development will relate to personal technology health products. As we move less and increase our weight (the World Health Organisation states that worldwide obesity has nearly tripled since 1975), we seem more obsessed with using technology to see just how unhealthy we have become! I stand by those predictions. It is also interesting to note that the other area that we are seeing significant development in is health around the home. Monitoring air quality previously required large and expensive equipment and probably a machine that goes 'ping' but with such a vast array of smart home devices coming onto the market, it is no surprise that many devices now include air monitoring in small devices. So what aspects of our air quality are these devices monitoring? Just about everything! Particulate matter is a bigger problem than we realise. PM2.5 refers to fine particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 microns or less. WHO considers PM2.5 to be the largest environmental health risk at the moment. PM2.5 is mostly created by outdoor sources such as vehicle exhaust and power plant emissions but we can generate it indoors by cooking with gas or with fireplaces. If you use a device to monitor PM2.5 and you find high levels, you may understand why you have irritations in the eyes, nose, throat or lungs and possibly shortness of breath. It can be even more harmful to people with asthma or heart disease. Unless you have been living under a rock, you would be well aware of the monitoring of worldwide levels of carbon dioxide and the increase over the last century. As it stands today, atmospheric carbon dioxide sits at approximately 418 parts per million (ppm). In a winter situation with a house largely closed up, carbon dioxide levels increase above the atmospheric levels. This increase is mostly caused by us. We breathe out carbon dioxide. Once the level reaches 1000 ppm, cognitive function and decision-making can be impacted. Various devices will monitor carbon dioxide levels and then alert you via the device or via your phone (of course, the device is connected to your phone!) In this scenario, the action required is quite easy. Open some doors or windows. Similarly, with carbon monoxide. High concentrations of this odourless, colourless gas are deadly, but even lower levels can cause confusion and memory loss. In the past, you needed a dedicated carbon monoxide detector but several air quality monitors can now detect low levels of this gas. Once again, cooking with gas can be a culprit. Volatile Organic Compounds are gases emitted from a variety of materials. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that concentrations of many VOCs can be up to 10 times higher indoors than outside. You may not be aware of VOCs but if you use hairspray, cosmetics, disinfectants, varnishes or cleaning fluids, you have probably inhaled some VOCs. Burning wood and natural gas also produce VOCs. Long-term exposure can lead to severe respiratory irritation as well as liver and kidney damage. Luckily, there are air quality monitors that can detect a range of VOCs. Some monitors are passive. They sit on a table and give you information on a screen but, more and more, the modern smart home will interact with these monitors to change conditions to try and address issues. Turning on an air conditioner or opening a vent. At a minimum, sending alerts to your phone. Tell me what you want to monitor at ask@techtalk.digital

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/6812ba5d-5a8b-4da2-9f6a-07a7167ae2a2.jpg/r0_328_6504_4003_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg