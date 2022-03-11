sport, brumbies, ACT Brumbies, brumbies, Brumbies Super Rugby, Brumbies v Rebels, Brumbies v Reds

The ACT Brumbies have fired a warning shot to the Queensland Reds ahead of a grand final rematch, demolishing the Melbourne Rebels to set up a blockbuster return to Canberra. Tom Banks dazzled as the Brumbies beat the Rebels 36-17 on Friday, effectively putting their juggernaut in cruise control to seal their fourth win from four games. The Brumbies scored six tries and were never seriously troubled, squandering more chances to cross the line but also dousing any chance the Rebels had of causing an upset. The win moved the Brumbies temporarily to the top of the overall Super Rugby ladder, four points clear of the Canterbury Crusaders. It's probably unfair to the other Australian franchises to say the first four rounds were warm-ups, but in reality the next one is the game the Brumbies have had circled for almost 12 months. "We've worked hard for a number of months, we have a consistent group of players ... we're far from perfect but we know what's expected," said Brumbies coach Dan McKellar. "We have a pretty average record in Melbourne ... but it's nice to have a seven-day turnaround [for the Reds]. "It's a really good story for Australian rugby. We've got a whole lot of respect for them, we look forward to another good contest that hopefully people get behind and support." MORE CANBERRA SPORT The Reds beat the Brumbies in a tense Super Rugby AU grand final last year and the game ignited Australian rugby with 40,000 fans in the stands and impressive broadcast figures. But the result cut deep in Canberra when the Reds scored after the siren to snatch victory and everything the Brumbies have been doing has been targeted towards round five. They of course had to get through the Rebels first and they did so with relative ease. Banks was in stunning touch and is making himself an almost certain starter for the Wallabies. He cut the Rebels apart to set up two tries, then scored one of his own with time running out to put the icing on the cake. "The desire [was impressive]," Banks said. "To be honest they put us under a lot of pressure and we felt that. Points were crucial after half-time ... It was a tough grinding win." Stan Sport commentator Morgan Turinui said: "He looks like he's quicker, he's taking any space that comes his way. "Everything he's doing, he's making good choices. Even in the wet weather ... he's a superior Super Rugby player. I think Australia can't wait to see that translate into Test footy." The Brumbies barely touched the ball in the first 15 minutes, but the Rebels failed to take advantage of their complete dominance. The visitors made them pay when they finally got a chance, Rob Valetini bumping off four defenders to barge over for this third try of the season. Banks then turned nothing into something. He was flat-footed when the ball landed in his hands, but he still split the Rebels' defence and then sent a flying Len Ikitau across to extend the lead. The first-half gallop continued when Nic White floated a long ball to an unmarked Tom Wright, taking advantage of Glen Vaihu being sent to the sin bin to extend their lead. And despite the Rebels' early domination, the 17-3 half-time scoreline was actually flattering to them. The Brumbies could have been further ahead had it not been for some sloppy handling and a couple of forward passes. Banks was back in the thick of it after the break, slicing the Rebels open again and a cruel bounce from his kick fooled Matt To'omua, landing in Wright's arms for the first try of the second half. "We've got some of the best one on one footballers in their position in the country," Wright said. The Brumbies did take their foot off the throat when they led 29-3, the Rebels crossing twice to cut the margin to 12 with 10 minutes left. Cabous Eloff scored from close range and then Richard Hardwick finished off some brilliant lead-up work to close the gap. It did little to shake the Brumbies, who held their nerve and used their entire bench to remain unbeaten for the season so far. The Rebels are yet to win and have scored just seven tries in four games, leaving them languishing at the bottom of the table. AT A GLANCE ACT BRUMBIES 36 (Tom Wright 2, Rob Valetini, Len Ikitau, Jahrome Brown, Tom Banks tries; Noah Lolesio 2, Ryan Lonergan conversions) bt MELBOURNE REBELS 17 (Cabous Eloff, Richard Hardwick tries; Matt To'omua penalty, 2 conversions) at Melbourne on Friday night. Referee: Graham Cooper.

