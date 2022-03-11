news, latest-news, Canberra Raiders, NRL, Cronulla Sharks, Rugby League

The Canberra Raiders started their 2022 season in winning fashion against the Sharks on Friday night in a thrilling 24-19 finish. Hudson Young was the hero in the final minutes, but it wasn't all smooth sailing in the nail-biter. Last year the Raiders had massive issues in their second-half performances, giving up game-deciding points after promising first halves. There were glimpses of the same again at Canberra Stadium in the season-opener, with the Raiders coughing up an 18-6 lead and very nearly the game, were it not for a desperate tackling effort on their own try-line in the final seconds. As Michael Ennis said on Fox Sports' commentary, the Raiders had "complete dominance" with "the Sharks shell-shocked" in the first half, only for two quick Cronulla tries within the first 15 minutes of the second term to undo the home team's lead. Ricky Stuart was reportedly most pleased in the first half with how his side was able to transition from defence into attack, but their second-half collapses will be something he will want eradicated sooner rather than later if this team are to be Premiership contenders. In his milestone 200th NRL game, Jack Wighton was predictably a major highlight for the Raiders, in the thick of the action in attack and in defence. It was a best on ground performance, as he set up attacking plays, motored downfield for every kick-chase, tackled hard, and was just a fingertip away from a double on the night, settling instead for just the one try. Wighton also did well not to take the bait of Andrew Fifita's attempted niggle after the Sharks scored and celebrated their first try of the game via some scrum trickery helped by Matt Moylan and Blayke Brailey. League great Cooper Cronk noted in commentary Wighton's competitive, playmaking ability. It was there for all to see in the dying minutes with the Raiders deep in Sharks territory and down one point. On the last tackle Wighton didn't get himself into position for a field goal and wasn't looking to kick. Instead he helped steer his men to get all four points, even as his coach was screaming on the sideline for a field goal. Wighton was first receiver, went around the back of Young, drew defenders wide before Matt Timoko passed it back on the inside for Young to run onto and crash over the try line. "I love a punt, but I would have taken the one," Stuart said with a smile after the game. "But that's why they're out there and I'm not." Halfback Brad Schneider was a mixed bag in his first start for the Green Machine and just his second ever NRL game, and it's clear he's not yet playing to his full potential. He was on song with the boot, converting all four tries, however there were some errors that snuck in and he was a bit timid in his playmaking too. He'll have to find his feet fast with injured Jamal Fogarty out until at least round 15. Schneider's last minute try-saving efforts with debutant and fellow head-gear-wearing youngster James Schiller was great to see. Perhaps these two could be vying for the club's rookie of the year award that the Raiders announced would be renamed after Peter Mulholland. Canberra's legendary recruitment guru sadly passed away in the off-season after a cancer battle. The award being renamed in his honour was a fitting tribute, as well as the touching pre-game minute's silence with Raiders wearing black armbands for the Sharks clash. When starting hooker Josh Hodgson went down early against Cronulla, Tom Starling was thrust into action off the bench. The good news for Raiders fans sweating on Hodgson's injury diagnosis - reportedly more likely an MCL than ACL - is Starling looked more than capable filling the Englishman's boots. His deft kick that nutmegged Aiden Tolman to set up Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad's try, the highlight. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168198572/6a59ca73-f283-4bab-88b7-c6b682616245.jpg/r2_268_5243_3229_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg