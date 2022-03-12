coronavirus,

The ACT has recorded 704 new COVID cases, as Saturday marked two years since the first COVID case was recorded in the territory. There are 30 COVID-19 patients in hospital, one is in intensive care but is not on a ventilator. The new cases were slightly down from the 791 cases that were reported on Friday. The cases were detected from 394 PCR tests and 310 rapid antigen tests. There are a total of 4004 actives cases in the ACT. There were no new deaths in the territory. Testing centres will be opened in Canberra over the long weekend. The Kambah testing clinic will be opened from 8am to 4pm each day, Garran will be opened from 7.30am to 9pm and Mitchell will open from 1.30pm to 9pm. The Holt clinic will open on Saturday and Sunday from 8am to 4pm but will be closed on Monday. Canberra's two-dose vaccination rate now includes the entire eligible population over five and it currently sits at 93.8 per cent. The booster shot rate in the over-16 population is 70.1 per cent. ACT health authorities are preparing for a rise in COVID cases as the BA.2 Omicron sub-lineage is expected to become the dominant strain in the territory. But while case numbers are expected to increase, authorities don't anticipate a rise in cases. The BA.2 sub-lineage is more transmissible than BA.1 but there was no evidence it led to more severe disease. ACT acting chief health officer Vanessa Johnston said on Friday there were no plans to bring back mask mandates but she still urged people to wear masks in indoor settings when they are unable to socially distance. NSW reported 12,850 cases on Saturday and four deaths. There are 966 COVID patients in hospitals across the state and 40 people are in intensive care. The new cases in NSW were detected from 7624 rapid antigen tests and 5226 PCR tests. There were 6075 new COVID cases reported in Victoria and 11 deaths. The cases include 4031 from rapid antigen tests and 2044 from PCR lab tests. There are 175 COVID patients in Victorian hospitals, this includes 22 people in intensive cares and four are being ventilated. There are 40,530 active cases in the state.

