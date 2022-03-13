news, latest-news, Racing, Black Opal, Kayla Nisbet, Canberra Carnival

Sunday will mark the start of the Canberra Carnival and a "new beginning" for ACT racing after the industry endured a "catastrophic" period due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The horses, trainers, connections, jockeys and fans are back with all the glamour and entertainment of race day, and it couldn't come sooner for Canberra Racing Club chief executive Andrew Clark who has witnessed the unprecedented impact on the industry. "There was a severe financial impact. Our redraft of our budget was catastrophic, to be honest," he said. "The latest easing of restrictions that was announced does give us confidence that we can we can plan for a prosperous future now. "The carnival is really a new beginning in that respect." It is almost exactly two years to the day that the pandemic first hit the Canberra Carnival and the timing for the 2022 event - which includes the Black Opal and the Canberra Cup - couldn't be more perfect. "Our first carnival was run four days before the first range of COVID restrictions came in. The Prime Minister spoke on the 13th of March about them, and the Black Opal is this year on the 13th of March," Clark said. "It's amazing to think what everyone's gone through over those two years." This week the fields were confirmed for the Canberra Carnival, with the greatest numbers since its inception - 248 horses to run across 17 races on the long weekend. No one is more excited about the carnival returning to Thoroughbred Park over two days on Sunday and Monday than top jockey Kayla Nisbet. "Everything's been quite depressing and we haven't had crowds at the races - not big crowds for a while," Nisbet said. "The atmosphere on those days, it makes for more exciting race riding, so it'll be so good this year with everything going back to normal." A woman has never won the jockey's championship but Nisbet is on track to break the glass ceiling. Though she was blazing the trail for female jockeys, she said she hadn't encountered many roadblocks over her gender. "I've never really experienced much sexism my whole career," Nisbet said. "I've probably been quite lucky having dad [Canberra trainer John Nisbet] because it meant starting off I always seemed to get quite a good go. "But there's more girls coming through than boys nowadays, so I think there's no room for sexism in racing anymore." The group 3 Black Opal Stakes (1200m) will include a field of 16 juveniles. Peter and Paul Snowden's Metallicity (14), Annabel Neasham's Sweet Ride (13) and the Freedmans' Queen of the Ball (16) are the major contenders despite tough barrier draws. The Canberra Cup (2000m) features Chris Waller's Toomuchtobear (10) as the favourite, with solid barrier draws for Le Baol (7) and Dadoozart (3) also making them top picks. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

