Female Aussie rules players young and old from NSW and the ACT will have the chance to showcase their skills to AFLW teams at the Women's Summer Series finale in Canberra on Sunday afternoon. The series was originally scheduled to take place exclusively in NSW, however the wild weather across the state has meant the final stop will now be hosted at Manuka Oval. Over four rounds, 120 of the best unsigned female footy talent will compete, giving GWS Giants and Sydney Swans recruiters an opportunity to scout top prospects in the region. "I'd be surprised if none of this cohort got picked up next year," former Giants player-turned-coach Britt Tully said. Tully was a foundation player with the Giants in the very first season of AFLW in 2017. She hung up the boots last season and though she still plays locally in Canberra, Tully is using her experience to coach the next generation of AFLW stars. As the coach of GWS' Charcoal team that includes women from Canberra, Tully is hopeful the tournament provides a pathway for some of her players. "My plan is just to teach them as best as I can, so they can walk into an AFLW listing, pick it up and get started straightaway," she said. "There's a lot in this team with that potential, with some of the younger girls coming up and some older age talent as well that can get overlooked. "They're all trying to get their foot in the door." Tully's team has had an up-and-down Summer Series thus far, thrashing the Swans Red side, before going down to Giants Orange. Next up is the Swans White on Sunday. Competition is fierce with players from the Giants AFLW team that are not selected also using the series to get some game time in between rounds. Tully is confident in her team, and said the Canberran women have a distinct identity that makes them perfect to play AFLW, particularly with the Giants. "We play a really hotly-contested brand of football that suits the way the Giants play," she said. "I think we've got some players that can be looking at coming in straight away and play." Tully believes the signs are good for continued growth in the area, too. There's an excellent opportunity for younger Canberra-based girls to get a glimpse of a pathway they could follow, with the regions holding a pool of unearthed gems. "From the first year of AFLW to now, the Giants have done a lot of work," she said. "I'd encourage girls to definitely come by and watch a game, have a chat and get around them because it can be them in a few years. "There's so much room for growth and that's really exciting."

