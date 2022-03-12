Man charged following fatal crash near Cooma

news, latest-news,

A 19-year-old man has been charged after a fatal four-vehicle collision in the Pine Valley on Friday morning. A 53-year-old driver died at the scene of the crash, which occurred about five kilometres west of Cooma around 8.30am. Emergency services took the 19-year-old Hilux driver to Cooma Hospital in a stable condition, where he underwent mandatory testing. The Victorian man was subsequently arrested and taken to Cooma police station, following his release from hospital at about 10.30am on Saturday. He was charged with several dangerous driving related offences, including cause bodily harm by misconduct-in charge of motor vehicle and negligent driving - occasioning death. READ ALSO: The man was given conditional bail and will appear in Cooma Local Court in May. His licence has been suspended. A 41-year-old truck driver and a 62-year-old driver of a D-MAX were both taken to Cooma Hospital with minor injuries. The incident, which occurred near the Snowy Mountains Highway and Kosciuszko Road intersection at about 8.30am on Friday, shut down the highway for most of the day. It was one of two major incidents in the region on Friday, with a helicopter forced to make an emergency landing in the Snowy Mountains at 11.30am. All five people onboard survived, although two members of the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service, as well as the pilot, sustained injuries. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

