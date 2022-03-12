Cops investigate anti-vax protest assault allegation

news, latest-news,

The police are investigating an alleged assault in a confrontation between anti-vaccination protesters and a woman opponent in Canberra. When protesters went to the ABC building on Friday afternoon and attempted to park vehicles on grass outside, a video on social media shows a woman standing in their way. There was an altercation. A man was seen to grab the woman and tried to pull her away. Anti-vaxxers called to her on a megaphone to "move away". She refused and the physical entanglement occurred. This incident was then reported to the police who are investigating it as an assault. A police statement said: "The alleged assault occurred about 4.15pm on Wakefield Avenue near the intersection with Northbourne Avenue. Anyone with information that could assist police has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting reference 7056181. Information can be provided anonymously. There seems to be an escalation in the aggression and determination shown by the core of anti-vax protesters remaining in Canberra. MORE COVID-19 NEWS: They have picketed a children's vaccination centre at the Australian Institute of Sport, and also bombarded the Canberra Hospital switchboard with hundreds of calls after they somehow came to believe that one of their number had been "nabbed" (as they put it in their chat rooms on the Telegram site). Some feared the patient in the hospital could be drugged and killed - until they learnt that he was being treated voluntarily for a "manic incident" (as one of them put it in their chat rooms). Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBxJDq6WLub2UphQ8wEq23/db512de5-a426-4ae0-9242-6e552d59e923.jpg/r10_0_4245_2393_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg