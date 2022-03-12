news, latest-news,

Queanbeyan's Esam Rahman proved the name to watch on Saturday at Freebody Oval and will be again in next week's Cricket ACT one-day final after belting his side into the final The top four teams battled it out during the one-day semi-finals on Saturday to try and secure their spots in the final next weekend. William Todd (71 runs) and Rahman (76 runs off as many balls) helped Queanbeyan set a large tally, making Eastlake chase 7-242. It proved too much for the side to catch, as it fell short by 59 runs to be all out for 183. Bowler Thomas Atlee was Eastlake's, claiming 3-39 from 10 overs. Quinten Moffatt started Eastlake's response off strongly with 58 runs off 96 balls before he fell to a Solway brothers special, with one bowling and the other taking the catch. Jack Sanson (37 runs) and Tom Kellar (30 runs) also had decent outings. MORE IN CANBERRA SPORT: Tuggeranong walked away winners in the other semi-final after beating Western District by four wickets with its 6-186 score. Wests opened the game at Chisholm Oval and things did not go to plan from the very first ball. Opening batter Alexander Corver was dismissed for a duck by Tuggeranong's Ollie Anable. Anable's replacement fell shortly after and they sat at 2/28, before concerted efforts from the remaining lineup, and from opening batter Ben Whyte (35 runs), produced 183 runs total. Tuggeranong bowler Shane Devoy also made things harder for the side, claiming 4-24 from 10 overs before his side got their chance. Matt Rogers managed 56 runs from 58 balls, followed by decent innings from Nikesh Joseph (42 runs) and Joshua Staines (39 runs) to get them across the line. With Lewis Evans hitting a four to seal the win.

