Capital Football had to push its NPL season back two weeks due to ACT government ground closures, after it tried to begin its top competitions weeks earlier than prior years. It was announced in January the men's top soccer competition would kick off on March 19, with the women's scheduled for the next day. Before both seasons were quietly pushed back two weeks to April 2 due to ground closures. The association denied claims the mix up was caused by not discussing the yearly two-week ground closures between the summer and winter sports with the government. An ACT government spokesperson confirmed the association had contacted the government on ground allocation. The spokesperson did not confirm if Capital Football were informed of the exact date grounds would be available during those discussions. "The ACT government engages with all peak bodies to ensure ground allocations meet sporting group needs in an equitable manner," they said. "The winter sport season will commence on 1 April 2022, consistent with the timing in previous years. "The mild summer conditions and consistent rainfall have provided ideal conditions for renovation works on selected sports grounds. In addition, the usual two-week shutdown from March 18, 2022 will enable further preparatory works for the coming winter season including line marking, goalpost installation and turf maintenance." MORE IN CANBERRA SPORT: Canberra NPL seasons have not begun before early April in the past three years. The pushed back April 2 kickoff is in line with prior seasons, as last season play began in early April, play was pushed back to July in 2020 due to COVID, and in 2019 kickoff was also in early April. The government's yearly two-week shutdown of grounds between summer and winter seasons began on March 18, a day before the NPL seasons were set to start. Play was pushed back to April 2 for both NPL competitions as a result, before one club was informed its designated ground was not available for round one and therefore it had to find another field to play on. Capital Football chief executive Chris Gardiner said there were no major issues with round one, as only club had a ground issue arise. He said, however, private ground renovations had also impacted start dates. "With all such issues if they arise unexpectedly, Capital Football works closely with each club and ground providers to find solutions, as it has been doing in the one instance this season," he said. "Capital Football did contact ACT authorities in the closure period between summer and winter seasons. In fact Capital Football liaises closely with and is in regular communication with ACT sports grounds. "Each season's start date is dependent on the availability of fields from both the ACT government and private operators. The ACT government's shutdown period to curate fields is a significant factor to balance each season, and there can be additional factors such as renovations at private grounds, as there were this season. "Capital Football's team seeks the best timing to take these factors into account each season."

