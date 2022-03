video,

If tough times call for anything, it's a flash mob. Canberrans turned up to get involved in the brunchercize flash mob as part of the BOLD Festival recently.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/RXMuw2JbrrS7ELSxSY9rkR/e973bcc5-aa2b-4061-b6ec-9d2345b0cd6a.jpg/r3_278_4998_3100_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg