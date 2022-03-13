sport, cricket, wncl, women's cricket, meteors, act meteors

ACT Meteors have claimed their second win of the season to kick off their stint of four games in eight days. The side also welcomed another debutant into its fold to make selection harder in upcoming matches. The Meteors defeated rivals Queensland Fire convincingly by 86 runs on Sunday, with Annie Wikman earning her debut during her side's innings of 9-224. Things did not start well for Canberra's opening duo, with captain Erica Kershaw and vice-captain Katie Mack falling early to leave the side battling at 2-9, before two half-centuries from Erin Osborne (58) and Carly Leeson (50) rescued the Meteors. MORE IN CANBERRA SPORT: Osborne said the comeback after losing quick wickets was a testament to the character of the team. "It was a difficult wicket. I think it got better as the ball got a little bit softer. Queensland like to come hard and I'm not sure that was quite the wicket to do that on," she said. "Really pleased with the bowling unit, and I think our fielding overall was really good as well. So it's just nice to get that win, especially after a disappointing result against Tasmania." Queensland bowler Georgia Prestwidge did her best to stop the home side's run tally, claiming 4-42 from 10 overs before her side got the chance to respond. Things went from bad to worse for the visitors. Two of their opening batters - Charli Knott and Ellie Johnston - were dismissed by Meteors' Amy Yates for ducks. None of their successors could get the runs flowing, either, as they stumbled to 5-33. Courtney Sippel managed an unbeaten 54 to give Queensland some hope but it fell short after falling 138. The Meteors' focus shifts to Tuesday's match against the SA Scorpions, who sit above them on the ladder, with Rebecca Carter likely to be back from an ankle injury. Osborne said with the likes of Alisha Bates - who made her debut earlier this year - and Wikman, it would be a hard decision for selectors.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5E9aiwEpmxaHU7wKAB7bK/70f861b7-bacf-4c65-904c-1a1d6a62ec81.jpg/r2_227_4446_2738_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg