The Canberra Capitals sit atop the WNBL ladder after taking down the Perth Lynx by 16 points despite a depleted roster, and it was in part thanks to Britt Sykes. The WNBA import went above and beyond to make sure her side took its first win over the Lynx this season, with 32 points, six rebounds and eight assists next to her name. Capitals captain Kelsey Griffin also managed her fifth double-double of the season, claiming 17 points and 11 rebounds to help the effort. The Capitals were without key players Alex Bunton and Kelly Wilson, alongside Mikaela Ruef with her season-ending finger injury, but managed a 96-80 upset. The visitors led by six points after the first quarter and increased their lead to 13 at half-time, before Perth came within 10 points in the third. The Capitals responded in the fourth to take their win out to 16 points. Capitals youngster Jade Melbourne acknowledged the part Sykes played in the match, and said the team loved everything she did for them. "She's a beast, isn't she? It's so fun to watch her," she said. "Sometimes you get caught watching her and you're her teammate. She's great, she puts on a show every game, she gives 100 per cent and it's so good that she's on my team and I'm not having to play against her, because she drives me nuts at training." MORE IN CANBERRA SPORT: The 19-year-old herself managed 20 points off the bench during their important win that kick-started their journey of three games in eight days. They now turn their attention to their next opponents to round out the regular season, fellow top four teams Adelaide Lightning and the Melbourne Boomers. Canberra's defensive efforts displayed against Perth will be important for its next two games. Melbourne said the Caps dug deep to hold the Lynx to 80 points with a whole team effort. "Perth are one of the best teams in the league, and they've been the benchmark all season," she said. "So to come out [Saturday night], we knew we were undermanned but this whole year we've been emphasising that we go 10 deep, we go 12 deep. That's what we had to do. When people had their opportunity to stand up they did, and I couldn't be prouder of the girls for such a team effort."

