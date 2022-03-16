sport, afl,

The easy option would be for Tom Green to hit cruise control. To stay inside his comfort zone as a third-year GWS Giants player. But the Canberra junior says he wants to use his rising star years as a launching pad for greater things, which is why he has spent the pre-season working out ways to go from being good to being elite. That starts with a Sydney derby this weekend, which will likely be the biggest crowd the 21-year-old has played in front of and he hopes to show them a new Green machine. "The noticeable difference for myself this pre-season, as opposed to the last couple, has been covering the ground better than ever," Green said. "So just allowing me to get to more contests around the ground. At my height, my size, I can be damaging as a forward. The best mids in the game these days are mids that are amazing around the contest, around the ball, and then go forward and hit the scoreboard as well, that's the vein that I can go in. "I took strides in doing that last year but I think I can take it to another level this year. It's just being able to hit the scoreboard regularly, go forward, take marks and be a presence." MORE IN CANBERRA SPORT: Green played 24 games in his first two seasons, impressing with his ball-winning ability and invariably good decision-making in tight situations. The 192cm Green has worked on his running ability and endurance, posting a personal best over two kilometres in the pre-season. He has kicked eight goals at senior level and, in anticipation of spending time up forward this season, has continued working on his forward craft heading into the opening-round derby with Sydney at Homebush. The biggest crowd Green has played in front of so far is 33,541 for a derby against the Swans at the SCG last April. "The talk is we're hoping to get something like 50 or 60,000 into the game which would be absolutely unbelievable," Green said. "I really hope that's what happens because the first couple of COVID years there's been crowd caps, crowds haven't been allowed in. "I haven't been able to play in front of a massive crowd like that; that's something that really excites me." While he doesn't get starstruck, Green appreciates the qualities of opposing players and will likely feel a mixture of emotions if Sydney forward Lance Franklin kicks five goals on Saturday to reach the 1000 mark. "If I'm 100 per cent honest it would be cool to be a part of Buddy kicking his 1000th, because it's such a momentous moment for the sport and in modern football," Green said. "But if he kicks his 1000th it probably means that they are going pretty well and we probably lose the game." The Giants will return to the capital this year after two COVID interrupted seasons. It will be the final year of a 10-year contract with the ACT government, with officials still working to finalise a deal beyond 2023. The Giants are bringing four games to the capital this year, starting with a clash against St Kilda on April 22 and finishing with a last-round showdown with Fremantle. Green played 18 games last year, but missed a month with a hamstring issue and then broke his arm in a comeback finals game. "It's come along really, really well," Greens said. "I've got a bit of an arm guard in games to give it a little bit of extra protection, but in terms of muscle regeneration and everything it's come up really, really well. So it's just full steam ahead."

