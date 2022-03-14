news, business,

Get ready, beauty lovers. Sephora is coming to Canberra. The global beauty store, which is the exclusive home to brands such as Fenty Beauty, Pat McGrath Labs, Huda Beauty, and Anastasia Beverly Hills, has posted a job listing on its website for a store manager for its upcoming Canberra Centre store. While it's still unclear where the store will open within the Canberra Centre, it is set to open in mid-2022. For those who may be interested in a job at this cult beauty store, as well as all of the things you'd expect a job to come with, you will be able to get your hands on some amazing gratis and store discounts. The rest of us will just have to start making our wish lists and countdown the days until Sephora finally calls Canberra home.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hU74HdTxzzWB78D7znDAb9/e517f394-54d9-4b7d-ad70-d3dfdb04bc5e.jpg/r2_241_4926_3023_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg