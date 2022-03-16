Elyse, owner of Elysium Studio Pilates, says that her passion for this activity came about after a career-ending back injury in 2011. A competitive and professional dancer of 30 years, career-ending is no understatement. "The reason that I started Elysium is that I wanted to be in control of my future and provide Pilates that is new and exciting to a wide range of people who might never have thought about trying it," Elyse said. Initially working from home for the first five years, "in 2021 I took that plunge to move into a commercial studio. This was a big decision especially in the midst of a pandemic." It was a very good decision too, and recently they were acknowledged as finalists for the Telstra Best of Business Awards in the category of Championing Health. Pilates uses various movements and apparatus to condition both the body and the mind. Now practiced by millions around the world, it was invented by physical trainer and author Joseph Pilates whose father was a gymnast and mother was a naturopath. As noted by Campos, et al, in a meta-analysis in 2015, regular Pilates sessions can help muscle conditioning in healthy adults. "I once heard from someone that pilates does not discriminate and neither do we, being open to all ages, genders and fitness levels," Elyse said. "We know that our clients are looking for an inclusive and welcoming pilates studio and not a gym that also runs pilates classes." There are classes to suit everyone. Whether you're coming back from injury, interested in full-body conditioning, or looking for a high-energy fat-burning workout, they have all you need in one studio. "At Elysium we push the boundaries of traditional Pilates but you can still expect detailed and individual coaching from our experienced and enthusiastic instructors who focus on contemporary, evidence-based, functional movement. "Most people are aware of reformer classes and the benefits of them, however we also offer Pilates circuit classes which are a fusion of strength, high intensity, stability and core training. "We love the vibe of our R&B Fridays class combining elements of dance and Pilates to a great soundtrack "We are also one of the leading Canberra providers of pre- and post-natal Pilates classes, especially our Baby + You classes, providing a great inclusive environment where you can work out with your bub focusing on restoring your body back to its optimum. "Our popular Strength & Balance class for seniors teaches proven exercises to increase your strength, balance, core stability and overall physical capability." Beyond these local classes, "we also have our next Pilates retreat in Hunter Valley in early September, and another in Bali next year. "And I am proud to announce we will be commencing our Pilates teacher training from May this year so if you are looking for a change and think Pilates might be for you get in touch with us to join the Elysium movement." Visit elysiumstudiopilates.com.au or call 0414 920 401.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cpAaGjgJrzMeprrmmenK9y/999d0cbc-382d-44de-8bbe-6e21cefb34bf.jpeg/r0_419_1467_1248_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Pushing the boundaries of traditional Pilates

Elyse, owner of Elysium Studio Pilates, says that her passion for this activity came about after a career-ending back injury in 2011. A competitive and professional dancer of 30 years, career-ending is no understatement. "The reason that I started Elysium is that I wanted to be in control of my future and provide Pilates that is new and exciting to a wide range of people who might never have thought about trying it," Elyse said. Elysium Studio Pilates offer various classes, Pilates teacher training and memorable Pilates retreats. Photo: Supplied Initially working from home for the first five years, "in 2021 I took that plunge to move into a commercial studio. This was a big decision especially in the midst of a pandemic."

It was a very good decision too, and recently they were acknowledged as finalists for the Telstra Best of Business Awards in the category of Championing Health. Pilates uses various movements and apparatus to condition both the body and the mind. Now practiced by millions around the world, it was invented by physical trainer and author Joseph Pilates whose father was a gymnast and mother was a naturopath. As noted by Campos, et al, in a meta-analysis in 2015, regular Pilates sessions can help muscle conditioning in healthy adults. "I once heard from someone that pilates does not discriminate and neither do we, being open to all ages, genders and fitness levels," Elyse said.

"We know that our clients are looking for an inclusive and welcoming pilates studio and not a gym that also runs pilates classes."

There are classes to suit everyone. Whether you're coming back from injury, interested in full-body conditioning, or looking for a high-energy fat-burning workout, they have all you need in one studio. "At Elysium we push the boundaries of traditional Pilates but you can still expect detailed and individual coaching from our experienced and enthusiastic instructors who focus on contemporary, evidence-based, functional movement. "Most people are aware of reformer classes and the benefits of them, however we also offer Pilates circuit classes which are a fusion of strength, high intensity, stability and core training. "We love the vibe of our R&B Fridays class combining elements of dance and Pilates to a great soundtrack "We are also one of the leading Canberra providers of pre- and post-natal Pilates classes, especially our Baby + You classes, providing a great inclusive environment where you can work out with your bub focusing on restoring your body back to its optimum. "Our popular Strength & Balance class for seniors teaches proven exercises to increase your strength, balance, core stability and overall physical capability." Beyond these local classes, "we also have our next Pilates retreat in Hunter Valley in early September, and another in Bali next year. "And I am proud to announce we will be commencing our Pilates teacher training from May this year so if you are looking for a change and think Pilates might be for you get in touch with us to join the Elysium movement." Visit elysiumstudiopilates.com.au or call 0414 920 401. SHARE