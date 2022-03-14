news, latest-news,

Westfield Woden's Bradley Street Dining Precinct has been transformed into a playful world of colour with eclectic neon lights thanks to a collaboration with artist Carla O'Brien. Known for her bold art installations, O'Brien created the street-style exhibition, Light in the Garden for Canberrans to interact with and snap colour-popping moments perfect for Instagram. The installations are located throughout Bradley Street and include hot pink poodles and vibrant flowers. "Creating the colourful neon installation, Light in the Garden, for Westfield Woden's Bradley Street Dining Precinct has been a lot of fun," O'Brien says. "My work is a fully interactive experience and seeing people taking photos and engaging with the neons is what makes it so rewarding, so I hope Canberrans get the opportunity to check it out and enjoy exploring the installation." Light in the Garden is on until Sunday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hU74HdTxzzWB78D7znDAb9/d5fc81f3-6dd0-4fb1-aaa8-8851fa4611e7.png/r2_42_818_503_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg