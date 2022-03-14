news, latest-news, Canberra auctions, Canberra renovations, home renovations, auction results, ACT property, Canberra real estate

A four-bedroom Evatt home has sold for the second time in less than 12 months, changing hands for $1,283,000 at the weekend. The house at 26 William Webb Drive went to auction with one registered bidder on Saturday, however was passed in at $1.2 million and later sold in private negotiations. The property, which sits on a 763-square-metre block, last sold in August 2021 for $905,000, CoreLogic records show. Since then, sellers Jorge Quiceno and Lina Ramirez have completely renovated the 1970s home, giving it a modern makeover inside and out. The couple own a renovation business, Budget Renos, and were keen to try flipping a property for themselves. "It was an old house built in the '70s, I think 1972, so we could have just demolished the house and built a new one, but the idea was to bring it back to life," Mr Quiceno said. "We did the whole thing, we put render on the outside ... but the structure and the layout pretty much stayed the same, we just made it more open. "We hope [the new owners] are really happy because we really put in a big effort." The old brick home now has a sleek rendered exterior. Inside, the house has been transformed with contemporary black and white interiors. The kitchen was renovated with stone benchtops and high-end appliances and now flows into the living space and onto an outdoor entertainment area. The master suite boasts a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite with underfloor heating. Modern additions such as LED lighting, new flooring and double-glazed windows were also added throughout the home. Given the home's age, the waterproofing was redone and insulation was also added to the exterior walls. While Mr Quiceno admits he was expecting the property to sell for a higher price, the couple haven't been deterred - they're already on the hunt for their next project. "I guess we had a lot of expectations and we thought it was going to be more but at the end it was a good result," he said. "We've sold this one now and we've started looking for another one, sort of in the same kind of condition." MORE PROPERTY NEWS: Selling agent Richard King of Bastion Property Group said the renovation attracted strong interest during the sales campaign. "We received a lot of inquiry and a lot of interest from both active buyers looking to purchase a family home [and] residents in the area who had seen the transformation take place and were a little bit blown away by what my vendors were able to do with the property over the course of a six-month period," he said. CoreLogic figures show the median house price in Evatt was $800,000 in November 2021, up from $660,000 in 2020. "In terms of the market for Evatt I feel, personally having sold a few homes there in the last 12 months, that buyers are seeing a lot of value in the area, and that's due to great local schools, a great local shopping precinct and then also proximity to the Belconnen Town Centre," Mr King said. Canberra's preliminary auction clearance rate remained relatively high at 87.5 per cent this week, compared to 72.2 per cent across the combined capital cities.

