Canberra's Selfie Museum is (almost) ready for business. Months in the making - with COVID throwing a few curveballs into the mix - the Selfie Museum is set to open its doors on Friday. But first things first, what is the Selfie Museum? Essentially it's a place filled with installations designed to provide a setting for visitors to pose for photographs. Each installation is designed with colour and fun in mind, screaming out for not only photos to be taken but also posted on social media. Inside the Selfie Museum it's almost a maze made up of vignettes perfect for grabbing a special Instagram shot. And with each little setting comes a whole lot of colour and fun. In the past few years, places such as the Selfie Museum have been popping up across the world, the most famous of which is the Museum of Ice Cream in New York. They typically feature colourful backdrops, oversized props and sometimes even optical illusions. "Selfie rooms have been popping up everywhere and Canberra always misses out on everything, so that's the main gist of opening one here. We're just trying to bring fun here and make sure Canberra doesn't miss out," a spokesperson for the business behind Selfie Museum, Curiousfox, says. READ MORE: There are giant doughnuts, large ice creams and plenty of confetti. For those celebrating birthdays, the giant cake might be their photo prop of choice. There are also flower walls and telephone booths, neon lights and streamers. And if you ever wanted to know what 800 rubber ducks look like when hung on a wall, this is the place. For more information or for bookings go to selfiemuseum.com.au.

