ACT Policing are seeking help to locate missing 58-year-old man Leo Harris. He has not been seen or heard from since Wednesday, March 9 and was last seen in the Reid area. He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 163 centimetres tall with a medium build, short brown/grey hair and green eyes. Mr Harris' family hold concerns for his welfare and would like help locating him. READ ALSO: Anyone who has seen Mr Harris since last week or has information about his location is urged to contact ACT Policing operations on 131 444. Please quote reference 7056990. Information can be provided anonymously.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DaHt57RjVSvtvCBUgFzTWj/fc077a11-d822-4dff-a2de-e050685d5735.png/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg