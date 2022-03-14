Police locate missing person after call for assistance

news, latest-news,

ACT police have located a 58-year-old man who had been missing since Wednesday from the Reid area. The man's family sought assistance locating him, and police thanked the public for their help in a statement on Monday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/143258707/5df500b1-ed28-4de4-a88c-052273b16d37.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg