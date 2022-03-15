whats-on, food-and-wine,

The Canberra Craft Beer and Cider Festival takes over Braddon on March 19, with more than 50 exhibitors offering up 250 craft beers and ciders for tasting. Once again, the festival will use an expanded area, the carpark of the Mercure Canberra hotel and the adjoining lawns of Batman and Gooreen Streets. Festival organiser Jenny Farrell said that last year's event had been a shot in the arm for Canberra's events and hospitality sector, and, with easing restrictions, the 2022 event should be even more popular. "The new-look festival will provide a tremendous showcase for Australia's best brewers," said Farrell. "To have such easy access to 50 craft brewers and continuous entertainment for as little as $20 entry provides a perfect opportunity for both serious lovers of beer and cider and those who just want to enjoy a fun, family-friendly event in a really attractive venue." Canberra's rapidly emerging brewing scene will be reflected in the presence of BentSpoke Brewing Co and Capital Brewing Co; while interstate exhibitors include many of Australia's most renowned breweries such as Sydney Brewery, Stone Dog Meadery, Mountain Culture, Mountain Goat Beer, Lord Nelson Brewery and 4 Pines Brewing. Specialist cideries such as 3 Sons Cider, Franks Cider and Small Acres Cyder will exhibit their range of ciders. Complementing the beer and cider tastings will be an extensive range of popular food operators including Bare Bones BBQ and Jacko's Pizza, with gozlemes, burgers, gelato and fish and chips also on the menu. There will also be plenty of live entertainment, including the very popular woodchopping competition, and family activities will be available throughout the day. Children have free access to the event when accompanying parents. Advance purchase tickets are available for $20pp and $30pp on the day through Moshtix (plus booking fees). Tastings are available for $2 each (100ml). The festival will help raise funds for Rise Above Capital Region Cancer Relief, a locally based group that provides support for more than 950 cancer patients. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

