It's been 40 years since Canberra band The Gadflys started playing covers at Manuka Football Club. At the time founding members and brothers Mick and Phil Moriarty never thought too much about it. They just started a band because that's what everyone seemed to be doing at the time. And as they gear up to play their 40th anniversary show at the Canberra Theatre Centre on Thursday, there still is a part of them that doesn't think too far ahead. "We're always on the road so we don't ever look beyond when's our next booking," Mick says. "The first time we went to Edinburgh was one of the bigger projects in our planning but that lead us to meet the director of Good News Week and then that turned into us playing on TV every week. But we never planned to get there." READ MORE: As well as featuring tracks from their latest original album, Love and Despair - which was never toured due to the pandemic - The Gadflys will also dive into their back catalogue. Some of the tracks have even made it onto a compilation album, 40rty, along with some never before heard tracks. "One of the tracks, from 1983, was a single that we pressed but it had a fault in it and the record company wouldn't repress it," Phil says. "So we never put this single out, but one of the sides of that record is on the compilation. With digital, we were able to edit it and get rid of the jump." The Gadflys will be at the Canberra Theatre on Thursday. For tickets go to canberratheatrecentre.com.au.

