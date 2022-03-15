whats-on, food-and-wine,

Braddon's Sonoma bakery sold 22,954 Not Cross Buns in the lead-up to Easter in 2021 and the popular bun has just gone on sale this year. With all the "creative" offerings available elsewhere, Sonoma's buns are rather traditional and we like that. Last year there were queues outside the Lonsdale Street store and the special bun-only pop-up will run from April 14-17. The buns are beautifully handcrafted, made with natural ingredients using artisan techniques with no additives or preservatives. The soft and fluffy buns are packed with a unique blend of plump juicy raisins, cranberries, apricots, and candied orange that has been infused with aromatic spices. After shaping and proofing, bakers hand pipe each bun with the Sonoma signature "S". Baked to perfection, buns are then lightly brushed with a sugar glaze that has been steeped in spices and Sonoma coffee. Enjoy fresh or lightly toasted, served with lashings of cultured butter. $3.50 each or six-pack for $20.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/MUwv8t3Wj4u7LSUBpSbqhh/84f48651-3af4-49e8-9a52-250021b62c37.jpg/r0_289_3000_1984_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg