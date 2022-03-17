life-style, Litbits, books, Meet the Author, book clubs

March 23: Troy Bramston will be in conversation with Paul Kelly on Bramston's new book, Bob Hawke. Demons and Destiny, the definitive full-life biography of Australia's 23rd prime minister; the only one that Hawke cooperated with after exiting the prime ministership. 6pm at Manning Clark Auditorium, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events. March 30: Matthew Ricketson and Patrick Mullins will be in conversation with Frank Bongiorno on their new book, Who needs the ABC?, a book which offers a rejoinder to the ABC's critics, points to a way out of the ABC's current predicament, and answers the question posed by the book's title. 6pm at Cinema Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events April 4: Dr Kylie Moore-Gilbert will be conversation with Mark Kenny on her book, The Uncaged Sky, a remarkable story of courage about how she survived 804 days imprisoned in Iran after her sentence in 2018 on unsubstantiated charges of espionage. 6pm at Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events March 19: Burning Down the House tells the story of how our political system went awry. Debunking the notion that we've ever had a two-party system, it examines how Australia has now arrived at a place where a group of the most unlikely politicians contemplated the sort of Australia they wanted - responsible, humane, moral - and concluded that was not the Australia reflected in our current toxic politics. Author Jo Dyer will be in conversation with Chris Wallace at Muse, Kingston, from 4-5pm. musecanberra.com.au March 20: Allan Behm's No Enemies No Friends is not about why Australia has become so good at getting things so bad. Rather, it suggests we have every capability to improve. It is less a lament for what might have been than a meditation on how to learn sure-footedness in our international affairs, in a new and less predictable world. In conversation with AIIA China Matters Fellow Yun Jiang at Muse, Kingston, from 3-4pm. musecanberra.com.au March 30: At Muse at 6pm, the club will look at S.J. Norman's short story collection, Permafrost. musecanberra.com.au. March 25: In this 50th anniversary year of the election of the Whitlam government, Christine Sykes will talk about her memoir Gough and Me: My Journey from Cabramatta to China and Beyond, at Paperchain Bookstore in Manuka at 5pm. RSVP: 6295 6723 or info@paperchainbookstore.com.au. The Tough Guy Book Club is back for 2022. It's a free monthly modern meeting place for guys of all walks of life to get together and discuss not just the works of literary greats, but any and all of the issues that men tackle on a daily basis. The Canberra chapter meets at King O'Malley's, 131 City Walk, Canberra, on the first Wednesday of every month from 7pm to 9.30pm: April 6, May 4 and June 1 are the dates announced so far. The president of the Canberra chapter is Adam Bartlett (phone 0468 942 182). See: toughguybookclub.com. March 24: Poetry at Manning Clark House. Andrew Galan, Michael Thorley, Suzanne Edgar. 11 Tasmania Circuit, Forrest. From 7-9pm. $10 entry. Bookings essential on trybooking.com. March 27: A Brush with Poetry: Room and Zoom. Hear contemporary and traditional voices at the free open mic soirée. Café on Queen. 15 Queen St, Binalong, 1.30pm for 2pm. Link to Zoom on Binalong Arts Group Inc Facebook page or via email. Book your place in the room or request the link at robynsykespoet@gmail.com / 0401 289 178. All welcome.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Z4Q6sUEHdcmw72MBPYgZkU/0abec8ee-878e-4be9-b5d3-bfc0419680ca.jpg/r159_143_737_470_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg