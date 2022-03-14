Flood crisis response repeats failures of Black Summer fires

A coalition of ex-fire and emergency services chiefs has accused the federal government of "fumbling" the east coast flood crisis, repeating the mistakes of Black Summer by failing to heed warnings in the months before disaster struck. The group is pointing to a pair of briefings which federal agencies gave ahead of this summer as proof the Morrison government knew what was coming. The Emergency Leaders for Climate Action has launched a blistering attack on the government as the political fallout continues to the catastrophic floods which have devastated communities in northern NSW and south-east Queensland. Prime Minister Scott Morrison was on Sunday again pushing back at suggestions the government had been too slow to act, insisting the Defence Force and Commonwealth agencies responded as quickly as they could. But Labor defence spokesman Brendan O'Connor said Mr Morrison could have declared the floods a national emergency sooner. Mr O'Connor also used an interview on the ABC's Insiders program to confirm a Labor government would consider a dedicated taskforce to respond to fires and floods. The flood crisis has put the spotlight on the Morrison government's handling of natural disasters, reigniting debates which raged through the Black Summer fires. The group of 37 former fire and emergency services chiefs say the government's management of the latest disaster has echoes of the 2019-20 fire season. Greg Mullins, the former NSW Fire and Rescue commissioner who leads the group, shot to national prominence during Black Summer after it emerged he had written to and requested meetings with Mr Morrison to warn the government about the dangers of the coming season. The group is this time pointing to a presentation from Emergency Management Australia boss Joe Buffone to national cabinet on November 5 as evidence Mr Morrison was warned about the prospect of a summer flood emergency. The presentation to Mr Morrison and state and territory leaders, which independent senator Rex Patrick obtained under freedom of information, highlighted flooding in northern NSW and south-east Queensland as among the "regional hazards" for the mid-to-late summer period. The group has also seized on a similar briefing the same government authority gave to community sector and charity stakeholders on October 13. Mr Mullins said the government's "fumbling" of the flood disaster was "Black Summer all over again". "The government knew what was coming and it did not adequately prepare our communities or first responders," he said. The group believes "truly transformative" action is needed on climate change, which includes cutting emissions 75 per cent by the end of the decade and reaching net zero emissions by 2035. In an interview with the Nine Network on Sunday morning, Mr Morrison said tackling climate change wasn't just a case of reducing emissions.

