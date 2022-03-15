Socials: Balloons light up capital

video,

Sleeping in on a Saturday morning? Mate, have you seen our capital city? These early-risers were rewarded with incredible views in perfect weather over the weekend as the Canberra Balloon Spectacular took flight as part of the city's Enlighten Festival.

