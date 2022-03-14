news, federal-politics, russia, mh17, united nations, marise payne, mh17 missile attack, ukraine invasion

Australia has launched proceedings against Russia over its alleged involvement in a missile attack on a plane that killed nearly 300 passengers, promising to hold the nuclear power to account. Foreign Minister Marise Payne announced on Monday evening it will join the Netherlands in the case against the Russian Federation at the United Nation's aviation tribunal, accusing the nation of being responsible for the 298 deaths. It comes as Moscow entered the 19th day of its invasion into Ukraine, with reports Russian missiles targeted a large Ukrainian base near the Polish border, killing 35 people and wounding 134. Senator Payne said in a joint statement with Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Attorney-General Michaela Cash the two countries were united in their fight for justice and accountability over the "horrific act of violence", which left 38 Australians dead. "The Russian Federation's refusal to take responsibility for its role in the downing of Flight MH17 is unacceptable and the Australian government has always said that it will not exclude any legal options in our pursuit of justice," the joint statement said. "Russia's unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine and the escalation of its aggression underscores the need to continue our enduring efforts to hold Russia to account for its blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter, including threats to Ukraine's sovereignty and airspace. "While we cannot take away the grief of those whose loved ones died as a result of Russia's actions, the Australian government will pursue every available avenue to ensure Russia is held to account so that this horrific act never happens again." READ MORE: The evidence supporting Australia and the Netherlands' claims about Russia's involvement in the 2014 missile attack was "overwhelming", the minister said. A Russian surface-to-air missile system was used and was moved to a region of Ukraine controlled by Russian-backed separatists on the morning of the attack in July, Senator Payne said the evidence showed. The missile system could also only have been fired by a trained Russian crew, or someone acting under their instruction, she added. The outbreak of war in eastern Europe has sent ripples through the world's economies, and in particular, has affected the price of petrol. Russia is one of the world's largest exporters of petrol, leading to a sharp rise in the cost across the globe. In Australia, pressure is mounting on the federal government to pull emergency levers, such as temporarily lowering its fuel excise, to relieve motorists of the added financial burden. The excise adds 44 cents to every litre of petrol and diesel sold in the country, generating around $19 billion for the federal government each year.

