The Canberra Raiders will have to find a new halfback for the second week in a row after Brad Schneider tested positive to COVID-19. Schneider has been ruled out of the Raiders' trip to Townsville to play the North Queensland Cowboys, with Matt Frawley and Sam Williams set to compete to fill the No. 7 role. Schneider was impressive in his round-one start after being thrust into the role to replace Jamal Fogarty, who has been ruled out for up to four months with a knee injury. The Raiders have been dealing with COVID issues since their pre-season trials, with Frawley, Williams, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Sebastian Kris missing training because they were in isolation. MORE CANBERRA SPORT Kris is expected to be available this week after completing his quarantine and could rejoin the squad as early as Tuesday. Schneider had been on track to play in front kof his extended family in North Queensland, but the 21-year-old is now on the sideline. The Raiders will also need to find a new goal-kicker after Schneider stepped into the job for round one. Jarrod Croker (back) is unlikely to play, while Rapana is still suspended and Fogarty is on the long-term injury list. The kicking will likely to fall to Frawley or Williams, with Stuart deciding on who will take on the chief playmaker duties.

