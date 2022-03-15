news, crime,

Police are seeking help to identify two men in relation to an assault in Canberra City where a man sustained a severe head injury. On February 20, at about 1.15am ACT Policing were alerted to an unconscious 24-year-old man in Verity Lane, near the Alinga Street bus station. First aid was administered and the man was transported to hospital. The two men alleged to have been involved in this incident were part of a group of four, who were then seen running through the laneway, past Mooseheads before stopping at East Row McDonald's. The first man that police is described as having short dark hair, a beard and tanned skin. He was wearing a pair of dark pants and shirt, a blue jumper and had black and white shoes. The second man has medium length brown hair and fair skin. He was wearing black pants, black and white shoes and a white Calvin Klein shirt with a horizontal red stripe across the chest. Police have urged the two men to come forward and provide their details. READ ALSO: Anyone who can identify either of the men should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously. Please quote 7039694.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DaHt57RjVSvtvCBUgFzTWj/208d7228-f998-4fc5-8629-a28504a802cc.png/r1_0_1196_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg