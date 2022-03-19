whats-on, music-theatre-arts,

Almost 500 years in the making and two years on the road, the exhibition Shakespeare to Winehouse has finally made it to Canberra. It has been worth the wait. The icon images for the exhibition, Shakespeare and Amy Winehouse, roughly the chronological bookends for the show, are not the main highlights. The so-called Shakespeare portrait, the Chandos portrait, is possibly not by John Taylor and quite possibly not of the great bard. The literature on it is extensive, but inconclusive, and the strongest evidence is its resemblance to the engraved portrait on the title page of the Folio edition of Shakespeare. Art connoisseur and psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud argued if the painting was genuinely of Shakespeare, "his countenance could not be that of an Anglo-Saxon but must be French". Marlene Dumas's posthumous portrait of Amy Winehouse was based on media photographs that accompanied the singer's tragic death and is high on nostalgia and social commentary but a bit too literary to work particularly well as an image. Bookends aside, the exhibition that is divided into six broad thematic categories - Fame, Identity, Self, Love & Loss, Innovation, and Power - contains many absolutely dazzling powerful portraits in a considerable variety of mediums. Shakespeare aside, literary greats frequently kept the company of artists and the National Portrait Gallery in London, since its foundation in 1856, has aggressively acquired the best portraits of its writers, poets and playwrights. The selection of portraits of literary greats that has come to Canberra includes those of Dylan Thomas, Charles Dickens, WH Auden, Beatrix Potter, the Brontë sisters, WH Auden and TS Eliot. August John's portrait of Dylan Thomas (1937-38), acquired by the gallery in 2018 after a long period of loan, is an absolute stunner. The poet was in his early 20s when this was painted by a fellow Welshman, and he is shown as shy, introverted and moody with an innocence that was to fade as the alcohol moved in. Delmar Banner's portrait of Beatrix Potter in some ways is awkward and amateurish, somewhat reminiscent of Brenda Blethyn playing chief inspector Vera Stanhope, but it rings of authenticity in this image of this lover of the Lake District. However, the group portrait of the Brontë sisters painted by their teenage brother is best passed over in silence and is only memorable for its rarity value. Patrick Heron's curious modernist portrait of TS Eliot appears perfectly in keeping with the great poet's modernist verse. The photographic portrait of ageing Auden in the snow by Richard Avedon is one of the finest photographs at the exhibition. In terms of classic traditional portraits, it is difficult to go past Thomas Gainsborough's moving image of the musician Karl Friedrich Abel, Sir Joshua Reynold's rendition of Sir Joseph Banks and Sir Peter Paul Rubens's portrait of Thomas Howard. Possibly the most fruitful part of the exhibition consists of self-portraits by the artists. The showstopper in this section is Sir Anthony van Dyck's oval-shaped self-portrait (c.1640), possibly the artist's last self-portrait, where in pose he mimics Rubens' portrait of Thomas Howard. Van Dyck engages the viewer with his gaze. The vigorously painted garments are in contrast with the fine treatment of the features and loosely worn hair. A touch of melancholy prevails. The 17th century gilded frame, apparently original, is brilliant in its high relief stucco work and the theatrical mask on the bottom seems to comment on the allegory of the mask of the portraiture. John Constable's self-portrait sketch, David Hockney's confronting self-portrait in homage to Velzquez and Lucian Freud's small but vigorous self-portrait as a 40-year-old are some of the other highlights in this section. Historical portraits also abound in this exhibition of more than 80 works with the much-reproduced images of Sir Walter Ralegh (Raleigh), Robert Peake's Princess Elizabeth, Queen of Bohemia and Electress Palatine, and Sir William Beechey's portrait of Horatio Nelson. A strange and memorable portrait is Walter Sickert's rendition of Sir Winston Churchill. The sitter at the time, 1937, was Chancellor of the Exchequer and Sickert was teaching him how to paint. Churchill remained a lousy painter and hated this portrait and gave it away shortly after it was painted and presented to him. It is an image of a vulnerable man where we are invited to peer behind the facade. This is a rich exhibition that in its choice of sitters will appeal to many, from photographs of The Beatles, David Beckham, Mick Jagger, David Bowie and Audrey Hepburn to a curious and effective holographic lightbox image of our ageing Queen Elizabeth II. It is a truism of most portrait galleries that frequently important sitters are painted by insignificant artists. In this the National Portrait Gallery in Trafalgar Square is no exception. Fortunately, the selection touring the world while the gallery is undergoing a huge makeover contains work that is memorable and exquisite and it is a privilege to view it in the spacious surrounds of the National Portrait Gallery in Canberra.

