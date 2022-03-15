news, local-news,

Mohammed Ali has been named the 2022 Canberra Citizen of the Year. ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr made the announcement on Tuesday morning as part of Canberra Day celebrations. The award recognises citizens who have made a major contribution to the community. The founder and president of HelpingACT is being recognised for his dedication to supporting vulnerable members of our community through his roles with HelpingACT, the ACT Multicultural Advisory Board, ACT Refugee Asylum Seeker and Humanitarian Coordination Committee and Companion House. Mr Ali founded HelpingACT in 2018 to provide food security to Canberrans who need it. This includes refugees, international students and homeless individuals. During the COVID-19 lockdown in 2021, HelpingACT were active throughout Canberra in support of local families who were struggling to purchase food and other items, or were in isolation. During the 2019/20 bushfires, HelpingACT partnered with Slabs for Heroes to donate goods to fire-affected areas in the Canberra region. The organisation also prepared meals for families who needed support at evacuation centres set up in Canberra. HelpingACT support the work of other local community organisations, including Havelock House, the Early Morning Centre, Woden Community Service and a number of local street pantries. READ ALSO: For 2021 the award was given to all Canberra citizens who enacted the territory's public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously, all members of the ACT Emergency Services Agency and ACT Parks and Conservation Service were honoured due to their response to the 2019/2020 bushfires. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

