Ian Fairweather (1891-1974) is widely regarded as one of the most important 20th century painters to have worked in Australia. Despite his training at the Slade School of Fine Art in London in the early 1920s, he was one of the most unconventional artists of his time who forged a unique path in his art that strayed markedly away from the Eurocentric model that generally prevailed in Australia at the time. China, Chinese art and Chinese thought played a significant role in his development as an artist and this pioneering book by Claire Roberts examines this aspect of his work. Fairweather was an artist whose work has been shielded from us through the details of his personal biography. Stories of attempts at escape from prisoner of war camps, accounts of perilous voyages in unseaworthy craft and tales of an eccentric hermit living on Bribie Island with his menagerie of animals, have all shifted the focus away from his art and towards the artist's personality cult. The first extensive biography by Nourma Abbott-Smith (1978) proclaimed from the outset that her book is not intended as a critical study of the artist's development, but that it is a book about "the man, and the events of his life". Even Murray Bail's excellent monograph on the artist (1981, revised 2007) argues that Fairweather was "an autobiographical painter, often to a neurotic degree". However, he was not a biographical artist in the sense of being primarily preoccupied with illustrating episodes from his life and the surrounding scenery. Fairweather was born in 1891 near Stirling in Scotland, the youngest of nine children in a family whose father had served as a doctor in India. For the first 10 years of his life, he was looked after by elderly aunts, until the return of his family to England, where they were reunited on the island of Jersey. Family pressure caused him to follow a military career but, on graduation, Fairweather was captured in the opening days of WWI and despite several escape attempts, he spent four years as a prisoner of war. During this time, he developed an interest in art and when back in England, he resigned his commission and entered the Slade in 1920. Here he was befriended by Dr Henry Tonks, a conservative professor at the Slade who was an outstanding teacher of drawing and who was to have an impact on the art of a number of Australian artists, including Fred Williams. Fairweather left the Slade in 1924 and commenced a 30-year period of travel, before settling on Bribie Island in Moreton Bay at the mouth of the Brisbane River, where he more or less stayed until his death 20 years later in 1974. Much of his 30-year period of travel was spent in Asia - particularly China, the Philippines and Indonesia - and included several visits to Australia. For much of this time he was destitute. He did not particularly like Australia and hated the White Australia Policy. He thought that the place was "just dying from inbreeding - we ought to let them all come who will - provided they only leave their flags behind them". Fairweather spent several years on two occasions living in China in the 1930s and once confessed, "I got very sort of Orientalised, you might say, in Peking; so much so that I couldn't stand the sight of a European face. I was so much in love with the Chinese way of life. The Chinese are a lot like fish, they always struck me as perfectly completed, polished." Roberts writes, "With the support of Melbourne's art establishment in the 1930s and 1940s, through artists such as Bell, Frater, Shore and Bryans, and cultural figures including the Lindsays and [Professor Joseph] Burke, Fairweather's reputation in Australia was off to a good start." His regular exhibitions at the Macquarie Galleries in Sydney provided him with an ample income and gave his art a presence on the national art scene. It can be argued that his art made a considerable impact on a sizeable group of artists who included John Olsen, Jon Molvig, Tony Tuckson, Stan Rapotec, Ruth Faerber, David Rankin and Andrew Sibley. Fairweather had literacy in Chinese and admired traditional calligraphy. At one stage he noted, "I am not ashamed to say that I stood for hours before great calligraphy of old China. There was about them a severity, a chaste beauty that made me dissatisfied with everything I had done, everything I had aspired to. It was done with a few strokes of the brush, dramatic, delicate and with a tremendous power of suggestion and imagination. They were, to me, the very essence of China, glittering and compact." He also spent quite a bit of his time translating from Chinese. Roberts presents a meticulous and forensic examination of Fairweather's translation of "The Drunken Buddha" - looking at the Chinese text that the artist employed, the dictionaries that he used and the assumptions he made. Also, once its publication by Queensland University Press was assured, Roberts examines in painstaking detail the editing process, led by a group of ANU sinologists, and the artist's illustrations produced for the publication. She concludes, "Translating from the Chinese enabled Fairweather to inhabit a creative in-betweenness." There is also room for a monograph on Fairweather and Australian Aboriginal art, another of his critically important sources for his creativity. Roberts' book is a significant publication that for the first time assembles all of the existing evidence of Fairweather's love of China and presents it in a very readable, scholarly and considered manner that provides us with a unique insight into this artist's magnificent work.

