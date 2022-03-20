life-style,

There's something innately comforting about reading one of Elly Griffith's Dr Ruth Galloway mysteries. Griffiths has found a successful formula of archaeology, romance and crime, while exploring the local myths and legends of Norfolk, an English county rich in archaeological sites. Ruth Galloway is a Professor of Archaeology at the University of North Norfolk. She and her daughter Kate live with their cat in an isolated cottage on the edge of the Norfolk saltmarsh. Kate is the daughter of Chief Inspector Harry Nelson, who despite his on/off love affair with Ruth is still married and fiercely protective of his two families. Nelson has the best of both worlds, mainly because Ruth, proud of her independence, demands little of him. It's a credit to Griffiths' skill that her legions of female readers tolerate Nelson and his behaviour. The Locked Room has a different focus to the previous novels, as it's set in 2020, during the first COVID lockdown in England. Griffiths has said, "I thought long and hard about setting a book in lockdown, but having written a book a year about Ruth for the last 13 years, it seemed wrong to miss out 2020". Griffiths searched for a local legend that reflected a time of disease and lockdown, and discovered the Grey Lady of Norwich, the ghost of a woman who died from the plague in 1587. She was sealed in her house with her parents, and the legend has it that she tried to survive by eating her parent's flesh. Griffiths knew she had found her legend. The excavation of an ancient female skeleton, near the cathedral in Norwich, reignites the debate among Ruth's staff and students about the history of the black death between the 14th and 16th centuries and the disputed location of mass graves, the plague pits. There'a plan for a plague festival, but everything comes to a halt when COVID strikes and Ruth has to combine running her department from home with supervising Kate's home schooling. However, a new neighbour, a friendly woman called Zoe, provides companionship in isolation. Meanwhile, Nelson and his team are investigating a series of suicides, all of older women who attended a slimming group. Nelson is convinced they've been murdered. Nelson is home alone, as his wife is in Blackpool, allowing him to spend more time with his second family in the cottage on the Saltmarsh than before. Tension builds as one of Ruth's closest friends is admitted to ICU with COVID, her new neighbour goes missing and Ruth receives threatening anonymous letters. Griffiths brings together the multiple strands of her story in a chilling, dramatic climax, in the appropriately named Tombland, next to Norwich cathedral. Despite the subject matter and the danger, as always, the end result is satisfying and comforting.

