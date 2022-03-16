Times Past: March 16, 1972

news, history, times past, canberra history

Public service travel was under the microscope on the front page on this day in 1972, specifically the airline choices travelling bureaucrats were making to get themselves home from overseas trips. A "huge leakage of revenue from Qantas to foreign airlines" had been discovered, with possibly as much as 20 per cent of government expenditure on international travel going to overseas carriers. Regulations required travelling public servants to use the then-government owned Qantas - or a partner airline such as Air India or Air New Zealand - for all trips unless the use was unavoidable. But the requirement for travelling staff to spend a 24-hour-layover in places like Tahiti or Hong Kong often meant that returning with Qantas was impossible. Of concern to government officials was the fact that, unlike American diplomats, the travelling Australian public servant didn't need to show any justification for how they returned home. Presumably reflecting the era, the article only referenced a public servant making "his" travel arrangements. Meanwhile, also on the front page, was a story from Brisbane of three female bar staff who were sacked by a pub for refusing to wear a new uniform they said made them look like strippers. One of the women described the uniform as having "minimum cover for the breasts" with a "lap-lap skirt and wide laced gap at the sides". See: https://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/11001457

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Yecs3Py5qDsXRaXHGQZdPb/41195ff4-51a5-445d-9c09-e84371fa7e06.png/r0_43_1165_701_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg