For the second week in a row Canberra will be seeing several major shows for music lovers hitting our stages. This Friday, Augie March will arrive at the Canberra Theatre Centre to dust off their first album from 2000, the hugely influential Sunset Studies, for a live performance. The album went against trends, being inspired more by the work of poets than rock bands. This is bound to be a great experience that takes full advantage of a theatre setting. Friday, 8pm. Canberra Theatre Centre. Tickets available from canberratheatrecentre.com.au READ MORE: Then, on Saturday afternoon, Canberra will play host to an impressive list of performers as part of Wine Machine, which is dropping by the nation's capital as the first stop on its national tour. Alongside an extensive list of offerings from some of the best wineries across the country, Canberrans will get the opportunity to see some great live music. Australian hip-hop group Thundamentals, dance music icons the Presets and rising global pop artist BENEE are just some of the names on the bill. Saturday, 2pm. Commonwealth Park. Tickets from wine-machine.com If wine isn't your drink of choice but you're still looking for an event that puts a spotlight on some the best beverages the region has to offer, you are in luck. Also on Saturday is the Canberra Craft Beer and Cider Festival, which will feature more than 40 exhibitors from some of the best breweries Australia has to offer, and will present attendees the opportunity to enjoy demonstrations and meet some of the high-class brewers. There will be entertainment provided throughout the day. Saturday, 11am. Mercure Canberra. Tickets from canberrabeerfest.com.au This weekend will also see the final events of the Enlighten Festival finish up, and the most notable of these is the Canberra Balloon Spectacular, which has once again been filling our morning sky with vibrant colours. With Sunday being the last day it will be possible to see the hot air balloons in flight, it's a great opportunity to check them out if you haven't already. Daily until Sunday, from 6.15am. Patrick White Lawns. With Enlighten coming to a close, the Canberra Comedy Festival is here to take over, with several options for comedy shows to choose from this weekend. Canberra Theatre Centre will be the place to see shows from comedians such as Taylor Coughtrie and Luke Bernie on Friday evening, or Emo Parsonson on Saturday at 7pm, to name a few. You can find more info on the festival's shows and book tickets from canberratheatrecentre.com.au or canberracomedyfestival.com.au

