Race season kicks off at Black Opal Stakes Day

Racegoers travelled from far and wide to attend the Black Opal Stakes Day at Thoroughbred Park on March 13. The first day of the Canberra Racing Carnival was quite the social event, with DJs, entertainers and fashions on the field.

