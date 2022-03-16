sport, raiders, canberra raiders, raiders, nrl, kelly egan, peter mulholland

The Green Machine now has another of Australia's biggest names in football in its corner. After wife Katie followed him around Australia for 15 years, Kelly Egan has finally brought her home to pay her back. Egan's the Canberra Raiders' new recruitment boss, taking over from the late Peter Mulholland, who tragically died of cancer late last year. But he won't be looking to be another version of Mulholland as he looks to make his own mark on the Green Machine. Mulholland coached him for about three years during a playing career that included 27 first-grade games for the North Sydney Bears. Hopefully, the Raiders will have already re-signed prop Corey Horsburgh before Egan starts in April, with the fiery redhead's management set to meet with the Canberra club in the next week or so. "There's only one Peter Mulholland. No one's trying to replicate that. 'Skull' had his way of doing things and I'll have my way of doing things," Egan told The Canberra Times in his first interview. "I'm really looking forward to just being part of a one-team-town team again. The great thing about the Raiders is it's a footy club. "It knows what it is - it's about rugby league and the propagation of rugby league talent. "We'd like to maintain a really strong presence in our region - not just Canberra, but we've got the Riverina and Monaro as well. "One of the values that appealed so much to me about coming to the Raiders is they're so connected to Canberra. "You've got a head coach [Ricky Stuart] that's really connected to Canberra both professionally and personally. "That rubs off ... you get a real sense of belonging there and I'm looking forward to being part of that fabric." MORE RAIDERS NEWS Egan doesn't start work until April 4, but he was already looking for a house on his first visit to Canberra. Not surprising since he has ties to the city through his wife Katie - the sister of Socceroos legend Ned Zelic and highly regarded soccer commentator Lucy Zelic. "So a very strong connection to Canberra. She's been following me around for 15 years so it was time to repay the favour," Egan said. Egan was almost appointed Raiders football manager when Neil Henry was the coach, but was still keen to pursue coaching at the time. After his playing days, he went on to enjoy great success as an assistant coach and general manager of football at the North Queensland Cowboys, Canterbury, Manly and Wests Tigers - where he was part of multiple grand finals. During that time he formed a partnership with current Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler, working together for nine years for both the Bulldogs and Manly. He's spent the past two years out of the game and was the Clubs Queensland chief executive when the Raiders signed him. "[Mulholland's] done a wonderful job here and he should be celebrated for that," Egan said. "I was really saddened by his passing. He was always very supportive of me as a coach when I was playing and he carried that through his whole professional life. "I learnt a few lessons off him on how to be genuine in what you were doing and then he was obviously very good at what he did from a recruiting point of view so I'm looking forward to aiming up there." NRL ROUND TWO Saturday: Canberra Raiders v North Queensland Cowboys at Townsville, 7.35pm. Raiders squad: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matthew Timoko, 4. Semi Valemei, 5. James Schiller, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Matt Frawley, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Tom Starling, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Corey Harawira-Naera, 13. Elliott Whitehead. Interchange: 14. Adrian Trevilyan, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Adam Elliott, 17. Corey Horsburgh. Reserves: 18. Xavier Savage, 19. Sebastian Kris, 20. Sam Williams, 21. Ryan Sutton, 22. Peter Hola, 23. Trey Mooney, 24. Harry Rushton. Cowboys squad: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, 2. Kyle Feldt, 3. Valentine Holmes, 4. Peta Hiku, 5. Murray Taulagi, 6. Tom Dearden, 7. Chad Townsend, 8. Jordan McLean, 9. Reece Robson, 10. Coen Hess, 11. Tom Gilbert, 12. Jeremiah Nanai, 13. Jason Taumalolo. Interchange: 14. Jake Granville, 15. Heilum Luki, 16. Mitchell Dunn, 17. Griffin Neame. Reserves: 18. Reuben Cotter, 19. Scott Drinkwater, 20. Connelly Lemuelu, 21. Brendan Elliot, 22. Ben Condon, 23. Emry Pere, 24. Daejarn Asi.

