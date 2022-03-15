news, local-news,

The domestic cost of Russia's war with Ukraine further hit home this week with inflation expected to rise its highest percentage since 2012. The weekly ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer survey found inflation expectations rising by 0.4 percentage points to 5.6 per cent. Inflation uncertainty has been coupled with a petrol price rise, with an increase from $1.70 to $2.20 per litre at some bowsers in recent months. With some of the world's lowest petrol and diesel taxes, Liberal premiers Dominic Perrottet, Steven Marshall and Peter Gutwein have put pressure on the Prime Minister to cut fuel excise. During a visit to Perth on Tuesday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison told media his government was very conscious of the significant impact rising fuel prices were having all around the country. "All Australians understand that is being caused by the terrible war we are seeing in Europe and the invasion of Russia into Ukraine," Mr Morrison said. Mr Morrison was in Perth to announce a $4.3 billion investment to establish a drydock and large-vessel naval infrastructure at the Henderson shipyard. In nautical news, welcomed by the cruise industry, Health Minister Greg Hunt has announced tourist cruises will be permitted to resume from April. Carnival Australia President Marguerite Fitzgerald said the reopening decision was a significant breakthrough for the industry. From Labor on Tuesday, the federal opposition said it would restore the freedom for community sector workers to publicly advocate. The proposal would also see greater funding for a wider range of not-for-profits. In a sign that the arts were making a comeback down south, the design for Australia's largest art gallery has been unveiled in Melbourne. The National Gallery of Victoria Contemporary will have 13,000 square metres of display space, a rooftop sculpture terrace and restaurant and is set to open in 2028. Take care. THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBxJDq6WLub2UphQ8wEq23/033f19de-104e-4a6d-b5e3-02d204193628.png/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg