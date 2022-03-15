sport, brumbies, act brumbies, brumbies rugby, super w, georgia o'neill, dan hawke, wallaroos, rugby world cup, super rugby

Georgia O'Neill is sweating on scan results she hopes will keep her World Cup dream alive amid concern the Wallaroos prospect's comeback could be over after two games. The ACT Brumbies flanker went for scans on Tuesday after suffering a knee injury in a dramatic Super W draw with the Melbourne Rebels last Friday night. Brumbies coach Dan Hawke says O'Neill had rocketed back onto the radar of Australian selectors after an impressive comeback from a rugby hiatus. But now her hopes of featuring at this year's World Cup are hanging in the balance amid concern she has torn her anterior cruciate ligament. It would be a major blow for the Brumbies, who could be forced into a forward pack reshuffle for a clash with the Queensland Reds at Canberra Stadium on Friday night, with injury clouds hovering over Talei Qalo-Wilson and Rebecca Smyth. MORE SPORT The Brumbies will be buoyed by the return of veteran flyhalf Ash Hewson from a concussion for their game against the Reds, with the hosts fighting to keep their finals hopes alive after a loss and a draw in the opening two rounds. "Every game is going to be a final from here on in," Hawke said. "Like the Waratahs game, it's just a number of missed opportunities again. It's a matter of making sure we trust the things we've put in place and we trust our processes. "Ash unfortunately suffered a concussion late in the Waratahs game so we're just going through the gradual return to play protocols with her. We missed her [against the Rebels]. She'll definitely be back against the Reds, she's itching to go. She was already texting me last night. "With her experience and her knowledge of the game, she is such a calm head out there. Having that calm head, it just makes everyone else relax and concentrate on their individual jobs. "Coming into Queensland we'll be just looking for the experience of Ash and also our inside centre [Siokapesi Palu] as well. She's a great communicator out there and leads our defensive line."

