Ask Rob Valetini how he went last Friday night and you get a typically sheepish answer. "I thought I was alright, I had patches of good stuff," the ACT Brumbies No. 8 said. The truth? The powerfully-built back-rower may just be the most dominant player in Australian rugby right now, and he could be the No. 8 Wallabies fans have been crying out for since Toutai Kefu hung up the boots more than a decade ago. Now his rich vein of form serves as a warning shot to the Queensland Reds, who are gearing up for a grand final rematch against the Brumbies at Canberra Stadium on Friday night. Valetini will be one of the first picked by Wallabies coach Dave Rennie when he sits down to assemble his squad for July's Test series against England. MORE SPORT Because the 23-year-old has spearheaded the Brumbies to the top of the Super Rugby Pacific table following an unbeaten start to their campaign. A highly-anticipated clash with the Reds brings the competition's last two undefeated teams together - though the results are impacted by a lack of trans-Tasman competition to date. Valetini destroyed the Melbourne Rebels last week, bumping off two defenders and carrying another two to score. A week prior he stamped his authority against the NSW Waratahs as the best forward on the park by the length of Northbourne Avenue. He is a model of consistency. A master of repeat efforts. A bruising defender who bullies ball carriers with a smile. A steam train with the ball in hand. Brumbies coach Dan McKellar will name his squad on Wednesday with Valetini set to be cleared for action against the Reds after leaving the clash with Melbourne early due to a minor bicep injury. The Brumbies-Reds rivalry has been the story of Australian rugby over the past two years, the two sides trading grand final victories in thrilling encounters. Valetini doesn't need a reminder of the numbers. He brings it up unprompted, the frustration and heartbreak still simmering beneath the surface. The Brumbies led the Reds for 149 of the 160 minutes played between the two sides during last year's regular season. The ACT side led the final at the 84-minute mark. All three times Queensland walked away victors. Now Valetini and his teammates are vowing to fight for every inch in Friday night's primetime showdown. "I thought we're better this year, but if you look at [last week's game against the Rebels], we gave away a lot of penalties towards the back end of the game. When the momentum shifts to the other team, finding ways to get it back is a growth for us," Valetini said. "The past couple of years have been close down there in Melbourne. There's probably still a few work-ons, especially with the back end of the game and closing out games with our discipline being better. Back to the drawing board." SUPER RUGBY PACIFIC ROUND FIVE Friday: ACT Brumbies v Queensland Reds at Canberra Stadium, 7.45pm. Broadcast live on Stan Sport. Tickets from Ticketek. SUPER W ROUND THREE Friday, March 18 - ACT Brumbies v Queensland Reds at Canberra Stadium, 5.15pm. Broadcast live on Stan Sport. Tickets from Ticketek. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

