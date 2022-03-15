news, federal-politics, kristina keneally, MP safety, threats, right-wing extremist

A man and woman have been charged after allegedly sending threats to Labor senator Kristina Keneally. The Australian Federal Police on Tuesday revealed they had executed search warrants at the home of a 29-year-old man at Harrington Park in Sydney, and a 41-year-old woman in the NSW town of Maitland. The threats were allegedly sent via social media to the Labor home affairs spokeswoman. "It will be alleged in court that the man and woman were responsible for sending two separate threatening messages on 23 November 2021 which threatened or advocated violent acts," the AFP's statement read. "AFP investigators executed search warrants at their respective homes today and seized a mobile phone for further examination from the man's Harrington Park residence." The man has been charged with threatening to cause harm to a Commonwealth public official, an offence which carries a maximum jail term of seven years. The woman faces up to five years behind bars after being charged with using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence. Ms Keneally confirmed she was the recipient of the alleged threats, but said her ability to speak freely was limited with the matter now before the courts. "I would like to publicly thank the Australian Federal Police, who in all matters relating to MPs and senators take their responsibility seriously," she said. "This goes to a broader issue currently affecting our political discourse. Unfortunately we are seeing an increasing trend towards extremist views and threats of violence." The ideological motivation of the alleged offenders has not been revealed, but Ms Keneally has previously been threatened by far-right extremists online. The pair are expected to face court in Sydney on April 13. READ MORE: AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw in November revealed police were investigating multiple "specific threats" against MPs. Mr Kershaw said police were sharing information with intelligence agencies, while also leaning on tip-offs from the public to intervene before attacks are carried out. Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews also briefed a handful of MPs in October, after the broad daylight murder of British MP David Amess prompted calls for politicians to review their security arrangements. The threat has since been laid bare in Australia, after anti-lockdown protesters erected gallows outside Victorian parliament and made open threats to kill Premier Daniel Andrews. NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner was forced to move his family from their home over safety fears, while Health Minister Greg Hunt also revealed his children had been targeted by threats. Terror experts have warned COVID-19 conspiracy movements are accelerating extremism, particularly the threat of so-called 'lone wolf' actors bursting into sudden violence. Labor leader Anthony Albanese, who has been an MP since 1996, said in November he felt more concerned about his safety than at any other point in his career.

