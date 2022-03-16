news, act-politics,

Canberra's work-life balance will be prioritised by the ACT government, which says it is eager to lure talented people to the city to lead innovation in areas like the environment and technology sectors. Chief Minister Andrew Barr is outlining new priorities for economic development in the territory. These include showing it is possible to decarbonise the economy while creating jobs and saving money. A new set of economic development priorities will set three missions for the ACT government: giving Canberrans back more time in their work-life balance, pushing the city beyond net-zero emissions and fostering growth in the knowledge-based economy. Mr Barr will give a speech to an event, organised by the Committee for Economic Development of Australia, on Wednesday afternoon in which he will outline his economic priorities for the rest of the current term of government. "It is time to look to the future. A future that will firmly place Canberra as an even more attractive city to live, work, study, do business and invest in. A future where employment, aggregate demand and wellbeing are maximised," Mr Barr's foreword to the economic priorities statement said. "Our mission is to work with willing partners across the community to ensure Canberra is prepared for new challenges, and able to grasp the opportunities that will come from the next phase of our economic development. "This priorities statement establishes the areas where we will focus our energy and investment to become an even more innovative, sustainable and inclusive city." The ACT government will also update its international engagement strategy and work to attract international flights back to the territory as the sharp effects of the COVID-19 pandemic pass. The ACT will also continue to lobby for Canberra Airport to become a larger international freight hub. In a statement before the speech, Mr Barr said the ACT's economy had grown by 20 per cent since the last economic development priorities were released, with the number of businesses operating in the territory growing. Mr Barr said the new priorities supported the wellbeing of Canberrans, and would build a more diverse, resilient and prosperous economy. MORE A.C.T. POLITICS NEWS: "We have identified areas of strength in our city and economy that we will build on to support the creation of new jobs and more opportunities for Canberrans," Mr Barr said. The economic development priorities statement, seen by The Canberra Times, said Canberra was "uniquely placed" to meet the demand for better work-life balance created by people who had reassessed their priorities in the wake of the pandemic. "We are also increasing our focus on better urban design and strengthening transport links, making it easier to live, work, grow and invest," the statement said. The statement also emphasised the importance of cultural activity and the role the ACT's well-being indicators had in informing government decisions. "Our local arts and cultural scene connects our emotions, ideas, stories and heritage and nourishes our individual and collective well-being," the statement said. The statement said the government would work to make the city resilient to the effects of climate change, while also positioning Canberra as a "test bed" for new renewable energy technologies, including vehicle-to-grid electricity solutions and virtual power plants. "We are mapping areas at risk. Through strategic land use planning we are preserving key evacuation and access routes to keep our community safe and enhance our ability to prepare for and respond to natural disasters," the statement said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35sFyBanpD896MKnAH5FRtj/5f9816f9-5046-4e9a-b45b-1e8c05512e98.jpg/r10_139_4168_2488_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg