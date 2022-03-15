sport, local-sport, a-league women, a-league men, a-leagues, canberra united, michelle heyman, matildas, sam kerr

Canberra United legend Michelle Heyman has called on the A-Leagues to treat women and men equally after a coronavirus interrupted campaign she labelled the most stressful ever. She also hoped the COVID-19 carnage might finally lead to the A-League Women's competition becoming at least a full home-and-away season. COVID-19 has forced multiple ALW games to be postponed, leading to a backlog of fixtures at the back end of the season. Despite ALW players being only semi-professional, they were forced to travel and play midweek - despite a lot of them having either full-time or part-time jobs. Heyman said that placed massive pressure on female players - something their male counterparts didn't have to deal with. "This is the most stressful season that I've ever been a part of," she said. "I know with the way that the world was - with the COVID and now with the flooding, with the games changing every single week, times changing - it was always up in the air, which puts stress on teams. "Every team had the same thing. Melbourne Victory had 3-4 weeks out and had to play all their games one after the other and the same with Newcastle. "I feel sorry for Newcastle because they just ran out of players by the end of it. "I think the league wasn't as organised as what it could have been. It would've been nice to push the league a little bit longer to play those games out so we weren't playing midweek games constantly and trying to find players that were actually fit enough to get on the field. "I hope that's something the league looks at for next season and realises it was a bit tricky for us women because most of us have a full-time job or a part-time job on the side, playing midweek games trying to change work commitments as well. "It was just adding more stress to players." The ALW has been running for 14 seasons, but - at a time when women's sport has gone to the next level - still hasn't grown into a full home-and-away campaign where every team plays each other twice. That's despite the A-League Men usually playing each other team three times during a campaign. There's been the emergence of the AFLW, NRLW and the Women's Big Bash during that time while the ALW has stagnated. Most of the Matildas, like star Sam Kerr, now ply their trade solely in overseas leagues rather than play in Australia. Heyman was hopeful there could finally be a catalyst for change. "I bloody hope so. I've been here since the 2008/09 season so it's been a long time for myself," she said. "You'd think by now we'd have a full home-and-away to make an equal season for everyone because we're still not playing everyone twice. MORE SPORT "Some teams can come up against the top two teams twice instead of only playing them once so it's not even fair from the get go. "It's about time that we changed. It's about time that we are seen as professionals. "We joined up, we've become the A-Leagues and now football is one - we need to be treated all as one. "It's something us women need to push more on because some of the standards weren't up to scratch. "There has to be a big shift and they have to look out for us as much as they look out for the men. "Women are changing sport in the world right now and it's our time so we need to put our best foot forward and continue to speak up about where we're at and what we want because if we don't have that voice nothing's going to change ... it's taking too long to get what the players' want."

