Binna Burra rises from the ashes

Poking its head out from behind a strangler fig, an inquisitive pademelon stares at me warily. I'm not sure who is more surprised to see the other. Sure, there haven't been quite as many visitors here over the past couple of years since the pandemic started, but the pademelon numbers have been even lower since a different disaster struck a few months before borders were closed - bushfires. The return of the adorable marsupial is a good sign, and the verdant foliage it's hiding amongst shows few scars of the blaze that ripped through here two-and-a-half years ago. But unfortunately the same can't be said for what you find at the start of this walking trail. I'm in Queensland's Lamington National Park, part of the World Heritage-listed Gondwana Rainforests, the lush landscape of ferns and vines that dinosaurs would once have roamed through when it covered the supercontinent millions of years ago. Less than an hour's drive inland from Surfers Paradise, hikers have also roamed the mountains here, and for many years the Binna Burra Lodge was a popular base for everyone from honeymooners to school camps. But when the bushfire came through in September 2019, it completely razed the historic accommodation building, including its 42 cabins. There aren't many residents of South East Queensland who don't have some association with Binna Burra, and it's one of the reasons why the lodge's destruction was such a blow to the community. "When we had the bushfire, within five days the Prime Minister flew up with the Minister for Emergency Services, a couple of weeks later the Governor General came in, the Premier was overseas but as soon as she got back, she came," Binna Burra Lodge chairperson, Steve Noakes, tells me. "You think, 'why on earth?', because this is basically a campground at the end of a road in a national park, what's the significance of it?" Well, the significance goes well beyond just the fond memories of school camps and family holidays. It goes back as far as the 1880s when forward-thinking environmentalists (particularly a man called Robert Martin Collins) began a campaign to protect the lands here on the McPherson Range as a national park - something that hadn't been done before in Queensland. He died before he could see his dream realised, but the mantle was picked up by another local, Romeo Lahey, and Lamington National Park was declared in 1915. Romeo then started the Binna Burra Lodge on the edge of the new national park with co-founder Arthur Groom. "The history of the establishment of Queensland's national parks, and a lot of the momentum to get protected areas in Queensland - the history of it all links back to the founders of this place," Steve explains as we sit at Groom's Cottage, one of the few heritage buildings that survived the bushfire and which now operates as a lovely post-bushwalk bar in the late afternoon. There are quite a few people here this evening, sipping a refreshing drink from Burleigh Brewing, watching the sky turn to orange above the rolling range of green. Because the lodge may be gone, but there are still accommodation options here, and the walking tracks are as good as ever. For a short but impressive hike, I take the 3.5-kilometre Caves track, which traces along the side of the mountain, through dramatic rock overhangs with a sweeping view across the valley. Jumping over a small stream and turning the corner to a new vista, I'm confronted by a flock of black cockatoos that could be alerting the whole park to my presence with their deafening screeches! Walks of every length and difficulty will suit most people, from the 20-minute stroll along the Rainforest circuit with information signs about the key features of the subtropical rainforest found here; to the epic 21-kilometre Ships Stern circuit down into the valley, up past thundering waterfalls, then along the ridge of the mountains with fantastic views across the Gold Coast hinterland down to the ocean. And, like the hiking trails, the accommodation at Binna Burra spans a range. At the luxury end are the Sky Lodges, a modern building complex set amongst secluded wilderness with a panoramic vista that can even be seen from the spa bath. The mid-range of the lodge has unfortunately not been replaced yet, but the permanent safari tents under their own corrugated iron roofs are comfortable in any weather and great for families (they also have the best value views at Binna Burra!). Or there are camping spaces for people who would prefer to bring their own equipment. Wandering through the collection of safari tents on our way from Groom's Cottage to dinner at the excellent Binna Burra Tea House (open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner), Steve Noakes stops to talk to some of the guests. He knows quite a few of them because they've been here a while or because they're regulars. With each of them he mentions the current opportunity to buy shares in Binna Burra, which is a social enterprise wholly owned by its supporters. For just $1 a share (with a minimum of 500), you can contribute to the rebuilding of the historic site, is the way Steve pitches it. There's unlikely to be a return on investment (although you do get a discount on accommodation, food, and drinks) but you'll be helping to create a legacy to be enjoyed by future generations, just as the founders envisaged more than a century ago when they fought to protect this piece of prime wilderness. Michael Turtle was supported by Destination Gold Coast. You can see more about visiting Binna Burra on his Travel Australia Today website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Z4Q6sUEHdcmw72MBPYgZkU/b0d893f6-2c56-4338-bed3-614c5ecfab9a.jpg/r1_82_1599_985_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg